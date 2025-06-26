Lenin: Kingdom Actress Bhagyashri Borse Replaces Sreeleela In Akhil Akkineni Starrer

Akhil Akkineni starrer Lenin is touted to be a highly anticipated movie, helmed by Murali Kishore Abburu. On the occasion of Akhil's birthday, April 8, the makers announced the movie and revealed Sreeleela will be romancing the actor. However, now, it has been reported that the actress has walked out of the project despite filming for 8 days. With her exit from the film, the makers reportedly approached Bhagyashri Borse, and she has seemingly accepted the offer.

Bhagyashri Borse new heroine of Lenin?

According to a report in Gulte, Sreeleela stepped away from the project for undisclosed reasons. Following this, makers approached the Mr. Bachchan actress and have locked the deal. However, the makers are yet to announce the news officially.

Meanwhile, Sreeleela recently completed the shooting of her untitled romantic drama starring Kartik Aaryan. The film, helmed by Anurag Basu, marks the Hindi debut of the actress. Besides this, she also has Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan, in her kitty.

Who is Bhagyashri Borse?

The actress made her acting debut with Hindi film Yaariyan 2 (2023) and went on to star in Chandu Champion and Mr Bachchan. Borse will now be seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Kingdom. The spy action thriller is intended to be the first instalment of a planned duology. It is helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and hit the theatres on July 4.

All about Lenin