Lenin: Kingdom Actress Bhagyashri Borse Replaces Sreeleela In Akhil Akkineni Starrer

Updated 26 June 2025 at 12:56 IST
Akhil Akkineni starrer Lenin is touted to be a highly anticipated movie, helmed by Murali Kishore Abburu. On the occasion of Akhil's birthday, April 8, the makers announced the movie and revealed Sreeleela will be romancing the actor. However, now, it has been reported that the actress has walked out of the project despite filming for 8 days. With her exit from the film, the makers reportedly approached Bhagyashri Borse, and she has seemingly accepted the offer.
According to a report in Gulte, Sreeleela stepped away from the project for undisclosed reasons. Following this, makers approached the Mr. Bachchan actress and have locked the deal. However, the makers are yet to announce the news officially.
Meanwhile, Sreeleela recently completed the shooting of her untitled romantic drama starring Kartik Aaryan. The film, helmed by Anurag Basu, marks the Hindi debut of the actress. Besides this, she also has Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan, in her kitty.
The actress made her acting debut with Hindi film Yaariyan 2 (2023) and went on to star in Chandu Champion and Mr Bachchan. Borse will now be seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Kingdom. The spy action thriller is intended to be the first instalment of a planned duology. It is helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and hit the theatres on July 4.
Lenin is a romantic action film, starring Akhil Akkineni in a rugged look. The music of the film will be composed by Thaman S, while the cinematography will be done by Naveen Kumar and editing by Navin Nooli. The film is jointly produced by Nagarjuna Akkineni and Naga Vamsi, under the banners of Annapurna Studios and Sithara Entertainments.
Get Current Updates on Ahmedabad Plane Crash, India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 26 June 2025 at 12:56 IST