Fatima Sana Shaikh Opens Up About Suffering Multiple Seizures Mid-Flight, Here's Essential First Aid Steps Everyone Should Know In Such A Situation

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh is preparing for the release of her upcoming romance films, Metro In Dino and Aap Jaisa Koi. During a recent promotional interview, the Dangal actress spoke about her experience living with epilepsy. She shared a frightening episode where she experienced multiple seizures while flying to the USA via Dubai. This raises an important question: what actions should one take in such situations?

In a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, Fatima Sana Sheikh shared her experience, saying, “I experienced a major episode where I had multiple seizures. I was on a flight to the USA with a layover in Dubai. During the flight, I suffered seizures and was taken to the airport hospital. Although I received medication, the seizures didn’t stop, so they had to give me a very high dose.”

Fatima explained that because her seizures persisted, she was given two strong doses of medication, which left her sedated and unable to move. She said, “They gave me a specific chemical, but I was already on a different one. In epilepsy, you need to wean off one chemical before starting another. I was completely drugged out.”

At the time, she was working on two films, and the health crisis had a significant impact on both projects. “I was shooting for Sam Bahadur and another film, Dhak Dhak, I think. I had to cancel the shoot. One of the team members called to ask if I could film, and I broke down crying because I couldn’t even get out of bed.”

She continued, “I couldn’t leave my bed and felt constantly drained. My emotions were all over the place. I thought, ‘This is my reality now.’ At that moment, I accepted my condition and decided to share my experience so it could help others.”

What helped Fatima Sheikh cope with Epilepsy?

When asked what helped her during that period, Fatima revealed that support groups and meaningful conversations were crucial for her recovery. She said, "I got help from conversations and support groups, and now I am very much stable, and I haven’t gotten an episode since a while now."

What should be done if someone has a seizure on a plane?

According to Health Direct, seizures occur due to sudden, uncoordinated changes in the brain’s electrical signals. These changes can lead to temporary alterations in behaviour, emotions, movements (such as sudden stiffness or jerking of the arms and legs), or levels of awareness.