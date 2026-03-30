Lenin Postponed: Akhil Akkineni Avoids Clash With Ram Charan's Peddi, Announces New Release Date

Akhil Akkineni is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Lenin. This marks his return to the big screen after 3 years. The film was supposed to hit the theatres on May 1, but the makers have now postponed the release to avoid the clash with Ram Charan's Peddi. It is one of the highly anticipated films of 2026 and might affect the business of Lenin.

When will Lenin hit the theatres?

The production house Annapurna Studios took to X handle and shared a statement announcing the postponement and new release date. “With our dearest Mega Power Star Ram Charan's Peddi arriving on April 30th, we believe it is the right time to celebrate cinema together in a positive and healthy environment. We all know the bond Ram Charan garu shares with Akhil garu and how he has always been a constant well wisher. This decision comes with utmost respect and regard," the statement read. The film will now hit the theatres on June 26, over a month after the initial release date.

"Lenin will arrive on 26 June 2026 Worldwide. We assure you that Lenin will be a complete celebration of cinema packed with every emotion and presented in the team's finest form. We are committed to bringing you the best possible experience on the big screen. Thank you for your continued love and support," the production house concluded.

All about Lenin

Helmed by Murali Kishor Abburu, the Bhagyashri Borse also stars in the film. She will play Akhil's love interest, Bharathi. Earlier, Sreeleela was supposed to star opposite Akhil, but owing to date issues, the actress had to step away from the project. Naveen Kumar serves as a cinematographer, and the music is by Thaman. Editing for the film has been done by Navin Nooli.