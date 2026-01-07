Maa Inti Bangaaram First Look Poster: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Returns To Tollywood In Husband Raj Nidimoru’s Creation

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been on an acting break recovering from Myositis, a rare autoimmune condition. The actress was last seen in a full-fledged role in the 2024 web series Citadel: Honey Bunny. Since then, she stayed away from the camera, working on her condition and enjoying life to the fullest. In between all this, the actress found love in Raj Nidimoru and got married before the year 2025 concluded. As the New Year 2026 has kicked off, the actress has announced her return to the film world. On Wednesday, she shared the first look poster announcing her next venture, Maa Inti Bangaaram. Interestingly, the film was created by her husband Raj and helmed by Nandini Reddy.

First look poster of Maa Inti Bangaaram

Samantha took to her Instagram handle and shared a poster in which she can be seen in a traditional ensemble, standing in a bus, looking angrily at someone. Sharing the poster, she wrote in the caption, "You just keep watching... #MaaIntiBangaaram will be connecting with y’all." The teaser trailer of the film will be unveiled on January 9 at 10 AM.

Soon after she shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section expressing their excitement. Shilpa Reddy wrote, "Everything about this is just fire!!!!!!! keep rocking Sam." Another wrote, "Samantha in a fierce role is a whole vibe. CANNOT WAIT!" A third user wrote, "Queen is back."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

More about Maa Inti Bangaaram

Apart from Samantha, the movie also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Diganth in pivotal roles. It will be produced under Samantha Ruth Prabhu's banner Tralala Moving Pictures. The music is being composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

What else does Samantha Ruth Prabhu have on the work front?

Apart from Maa Inti Bangaaram, Samantha also has Netflix's original Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom in the lineup, but the makers have yet to share more details regarding the project.