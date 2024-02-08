Advertisement

Mean Girls, which released back in 2004, has over the years carved out an indelible space for itself in pop culture. An indirect reboot of the plot - albeit against the screenplay of a musical featuring a fresh cast - also titled Mean Girls, recently saw through a theatrical release. One cast member in particular seems to have caught the attention of the internet - Avantika Vandanapu who essays the role of Karen Smith.

Mahesh Babu's former co-star Avantika Vandanapu catches the internet's attention



For the unversed, while the character and trajectory of Karen Smith cannot be categorised as the protagonist of the plot, it is still rather seminal to the film. Avantika Vandanapu - this generation's Karen Smith, is currently in the midst of what is shaping up to be her breakthrough role. Interestingly, Vandanapu has previously shared screen space with none other than Guntur Kaaram star Mahesh Babu.

Born to a Telugu family in San Francisco, Avantika began her journey under the arc lights rather early. After placing second in the American edition of a popular dance reality television show for children, Avantika began her career as a child artist in the Telugu film industry. Her first role was the Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal and Samantha Ruth Prabhu led Brahmotsavam. This was followed by film Manantha and the Naga Chaitanya led Premam. She also featured in 2021 Disney Channel original Spin before starring in the Mean Girls musical.

When Karen met Karen



Amanda Seyfried had originally essayed the role of Karen Smith. Seyfried has been incredibly encouraging of her film's musical reboot also sharing words of affirmation for Avantika prior to the release of the film. For a media byte at the Golden Globes, Seyfried said, "There’s no advice, listen, you gotta get your inner curious child. I think Karen sees the world through a very specific lens and I think she’s doing to be amazing. Can’t wait to see you baby, keep the legacy going".

The two on-screen Karens also met one another at an industry event, striking a pose relevant to a key moment in the film.