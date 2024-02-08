English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 19:53 IST

Mahesh Babu Child Co-Star Makes It Big In Hollywood, Goes Viral After Starring In Mean Girls Musical

Avantika Vandanapu began her acting career with 2016 Mahesh Babu film Bhrahmotsavam. She has been making the news of late courtesy her Mean Girls gig.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Avantika Vandanapu
Avantika Vandanapu | Image:avantika/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mean Girls, which released back in 2004, has over the years carved out an indelible space for itself in pop culture. An indirect reboot of the plot - albeit against the screenplay of a musical featuring a fresh cast - also titled Mean Girls, recently saw through a theatrical release. One cast member in particular seems to have caught the attention of the internet - Avantika Vandanapu who essays the role of Karen Smith.

Advertisement

Mahesh Babu's former co-star Avantika Vandanapu catches the internet's attention


For the unversed, while the character and trajectory of Karen Smith cannot be categorised as the protagonist of the plot, it is still rather seminal to the film. Avantika Vandanapu - this generation's Karen Smith, is currently in the midst of what is shaping up to be her breakthrough role. Interestingly, Vandanapu has previously shared screen space with none other than Guntur Kaaram star Mahesh Babu.

Advertisement


Born to a Telugu family in San Francisco, Avantika began her journey under the arc lights rather early. After placing second in the American edition of a popular dance reality television show for children, Avantika began her career as a child artist in the Telugu film industry. Her first role was the Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal and Samantha Ruth Prabhu led Brahmotsavam. This was followed by film Manantha and the Naga Chaitanya led Premam. She also featured in 2021 Disney Channel original Spin before starring in the Mean Girls musical.

Advertisement

When Karen met Karen


Amanda Seyfried had originally essayed the role of Karen Smith. Seyfried has been incredibly encouraging of her film's musical reboot also sharing words of affirmation for Avantika prior to the release of the film. For a media byte at the Golden Globes, Seyfried said, "There’s no advice, listen, you gotta get your inner curious child. I think Karen sees the world through a very specific lens and I think she’s doing to be amazing. Can’t wait to see you baby, keep the legacy going".

Advertisement

The two on-screen Karens also met one another at an industry event, striking a pose relevant to a key moment in the film.

Advertisement

Published January 14th, 2024 at 19:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

9 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

9 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

9 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement