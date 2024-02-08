English
Updated January 10th, 2024 at 22:30 IST

Amanda Seyfried recounts her 'dream reunion' with Mean Girls cast after 19 years, says 'pinch me'

Amanda Seyfried starred as Karen Smith, one-fourth of the fictionally famous Plastics, in 2004 hit Mean Girls. She opened up about reuniting with the gang.

Mean Girls released back in 2004 and has since left an indelible mark on the contemporary pop culture scene, globally. An advertisement released last year, with much of the primary cast returning for the same, sans Rachel McAdams who essayed the kingpin role of Regina George. Amanda Seyfried recently recounted the experience, calling it a "dream reunion".

Amanda Seyfried recalls her Mean Girls reunion


For context, Walmart produced an advertisement in 2023 which featured majority of the primary Mean Girls cast return to reprise matured versions of their original roles. Speaking about the same at Variety and Entertainment Tonight’s 2024 Golden Globes digital pre-show, Amanda Seyfried, who originally essayed the role of Karen Smith, called the professional get together as a "dream reunion". She said, "It was like a pinch-me thing. We had…it was two days of just a lot of catch-up. It was really nice." 

Additionally, Seyfried appeared to be all on-board for a potential film reunion with the original cast. She added, "It’s not up to me sadly, but if it were, yeah, I think we would all really enjoy some more time together."

Is a Mamma Mia 3 in the works?


While on the topic of sequels, Seyfried also appeared all on board for a third installment of the Mamma Mia franchise. She featured in both the original 2008 Mamma Mia and the 2018 sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. Meryl Streep, who essayed the role of Donna Sheridan in the franchise has also expressed interest in featuring in a potential third installment despite her character passing away in the film.

Speaking to Vogue back in 2023 she said, "I'll have to schedule a knee scoping before we film, but if there's an idea that excites me, I'm totally there."

Published January 10th, 2024 at 22:30 IST

