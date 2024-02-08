Advertisement

BLACKPINK has been one of the most obvious and formidable examples of Korean content and exports leaving an indelible mark on the global pop culture scene. A very recent manifestation of this has been an inspired BLACKPINK crossover with the much talked about Mean Girls reboot which released recently.

Mean Girls' BLACKPINK connect



Besides their music, Korean girl band BLACKPINK is known for their immaculately coordinated choreography which seamlessly accompanies their vocals. Their inspired crossover then, with the official musical reboot of arguably one of the most evergreen teen films in pop culture - Mean Girls, has undoubtedly made the news. In a media interaction with the host for MTV Golden Globe Awards, Kyle Hanagami - former choreographer to BLACKPINK, gave a shoutout to the group citing them as a primary inspiration for the dance sequences he conceptualised for the Mean Girls musical.

no coz you don’t understand i’m going insane this is so personal to me thank you kyle hanagami once again pic.twitter.com/Ralt7bR7ym — Soph 💗 (@fletchersrosie) January 11, 2024



Asserting how BLACKPINK has been a formative influence on the current generation, he simply said, "let’s put a little bit of inspiration from BLACKPINK in there". For the unversed, DDU-DU DDU-DU, Ice Cream, As If It Was Your Last, Kill This Love, BOOMBAYAH, and Jisoo's Flower all feature choreographies which have been the brainchild of Hanagami.

The Mean Girls musical will not feature the original cast



While a revisit to the Mean Girls story line in a refreshed take may have fans of the original 2004 excited, The Mean Girls musical will sadly not feature the original plastics - namely, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Lindsay Lohan and Lacey Chabert.

However, Tina Fey, who played Ms. Norbury in the original will be reprising her role in the musical. Additionally, Lohan is up for a brief cameo in the film.