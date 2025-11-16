Mahesh Babu Rides Mechanical Bull At Varanasi Launch Event, Reminds Memers Of 'Manikarnika' Kangana Ranaut

The much-talked-about film SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli, finally has an official title. The movie, which stars Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu, is now named Varanasi. The makers also released the first teaser for the highly anticipated film at a grand event hosted at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on November 15. Varanasi has not only been shot globally, but will also span various time zones and has been labelled as "timetrotter".

The film's teaser introduced Mahesh Babu's character Rudhra. He was shown riding an ox while holding a trishul or trident in his hand. A similar visual was recreated at the event by Mahesh Babu as he was seen on stage riding a mechanical bull which was operated by professionals. Mahesh Babu not only rode the bull that moved forward on stage, recreating the viral teaser moment, but also held the trident in his hand as he charged forward.

While a euphoric moment for many, some trolled Mahesh Babu for his entry at the Globetrotter event. Several memes and hilarious reactions have also gone viral. Others compared the Tollywood star to Kangana Ranaut, who rode a mechanical horse in a viral BTS clip from the sets of Manikarnika movie.

Like Mahesh Babu now, Kangana was brutally trolled back then for "looking funny" while riding the mechanical horse to recreate or film movie scenes. Meanwhile, in Varanasi, Priyanka will be seen playing the role of Mandakini while Prithviraj Sukumaran will play Kumbha, the supervillain. Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar and their daughter Sitara also attended the Globetrotter event to support him. Shruti Haasan put up a grand show as she sang a single from Varanasi. The movie is set to release during Sankranti 2027.