Updated February 10th, 2024 at 20:37 IST

Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar's Daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni Falls Prey To Cybercrime Incident

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and former actress Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni recently fell prey to a cybercrime incident.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sitara
Sitara | Image:Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and former actress Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni recently fell prey to a cybercrime incident where a fraudulent impersonated the starkid and was even sending financial links to people on Instagram. A complaint has been filed with the Madhapur police and efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the individual responsible for these activities.

Sitara Falls Prey To Cyber Crime

Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram handle to share a note informing her fans and followers about the same. The note read, "The Madhapur police, in connection with Team GMB, have issued a warning about a cybercrime incident involving the impersonation of Ms Sitara Ghattamaneni on Instagram. An unidentified user has been fraudulently posing as Ms. Ghattamaneni, sending trading and investment links to unsuspecting users."

It further read, "Authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the individual responsible for these activities to prevent future occurrences."

Published February 10th, 2024 at 20:37 IST

