Updated January 20th, 2024 at 16:56 IST

Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli's SSMB29 Has Potential To Take Telugu Industry To Next Level: Actor Naresh

Post Guntur Kaaram, Mahesh Babu is currently gearing up to commence work on SSMB29, which will notably be helmed by RRR director SS Rajamouli.

Republic Entertainment Desk
SSMB29
SSMB29 | Image:X
Mahesh Babu has just seen through the release of his latest big banner project, Guntur Kaaram. The Trivikram Srinivas film had been in the works for a while and is arguably among the biggest Telugu releases this year. The film's box office performance has delivered in accordance with the expectations for a Mahesh Babu starrer with worldwide collections coming in at 160.4 crores in over a week's time. Mahesh Babu in the meantime has already moved on to his next project which is being helmed by RRR director SS Rajamouli.

SSMB29 has high expectations


In a recent media interaction, actor and politician Vijaykrishna Naresh, shared his take on SSMB29. The SS Rajamouli helmed and Mahesh Babu led film has gathered a lot of traction off late owing to the estimated time frame the project will take to reach completion. Working on a timeline of two to three years, the film is very well capable of putting Mahesh Babu in yet another hiatus from the screen. However, Naresh believes the actor-director duo's talent and star power can collectively take the Telugu film industry to the "next level".

As per a 123Telugu report he said, "Mahesh has a great fan following among mass and class audiences. Rajamouli is the person who introduced Indian cinema to the world. I hope the movie in their combination will take the Telugu film industry to the next level." SSMB29 is being mounted as a globe-trotting action adventure, an important update which has been confirmed by writer Vijayendra Prasad across multiple interviews. The film is being bankrolled by KL Narayana under Durga Arts.

Mahesh Babu to go on another hiatus from the screen?


Guntur Kaaram released in theatres on January 12. Prior to Guntur Kaaram, Mahesh Babu was seen in 2022 Parasuram film Sakaru Vaari Paata. The actor had no releases lined up for 2023, effectively putting him in a hiatus from the film.

With SS Rajamouli's elaborate plans for SSMB29 with a working timeline of two to three years, Mahesh Babu could very well be on the cusp of yet another hiatus from the screen.

Published January 20th, 2024 at 16:56 IST

