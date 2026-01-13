Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 1: Chiranjeevi-Nayanthara Starrer Benefits From The Raja Saab's Poor Performance, Earns ₹37.10 Crore

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 1: The Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara starrer hit the theatres on January 12, coinciding with Lohri and Makar Sankranti holidays. The movie skipped the usual Thursday release to give space to Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab, as it was anticipated to be one of the big movies of January. However, the film suffered a steep decline in the collections on Monday, paving the way for Chiranjeevi's starrer at the box office in India.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 1

According to Sacnilk, the action comedy opened at ₹28.50 crore at the box office. The film collected ₹8.60 crore at the special premiere on Sunday, taking the opening day total to ₹37.10 crore in India. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu had an overall 64.66 per cent Telugu occupancy on Monday, with maximum footfall during the night shows (78.87 per cent). The highest occupancy was witnessed in Visakhapatnam (87 per cent).

The film's collection benefited from The Raja Saab's poor collection on Monday. The film's underperformance led the exhibitors to allocate 2,041 screens across India to the Chiranjeevi starrer. Prabhas's film opened with 6,670 shows nationwide across Telugu, Tamil and Hindi, but the number of shows has now dropped to 3,627.

The Raja Saab box office collection day 4

The movie opened at ₹62.9 crore (including preview on Thursday) at the box office. However, from the second day, the movie has faced a decline in its collection. On Monday, the numbers dipped to a single digit. The film earned ₹6.6 crore, taking the total to ₹114.6 crore in India.

More about Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

The film is helmed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela. Apart from Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara, the movie also stars Catherine Tresa, Zarina Wahab and Harsha Vardhan in supporting roles.