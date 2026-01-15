Updated 15 January 2026 at 23:30 IST
Solo Between Couples: Sonam Bajwa Reacts To Showing Up Without Diljit Dosanjh At Border 2 Events
In the Punjabi film industry, Sonam Bajwa and Diljit Dosanjh have featured in several movies together, including Punjab 1984, Sardaar Ji, Sardaar Ji 2, Super Singh and Honsla Rakh. Border 2 marks the first time they will star in a Bollywood project.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Border 2 is all set for its grand release on January 23, ahead of Republic Day. The team is going all out with the promotions of the movie and the cast was seen together at the music launch event recently. While Varun Dhawan was with his co-star Medha Rana, Anya Singh joined Ahan Shetty. During a viral moment from the event, Varun and Medha did a couple dance as Border 2's romantic track was played.
A little away from them, Anya and Ahan were also seen grooving slowly and enjoying the song together. However, Sonam Bajwa, who appeared solo and without Diljit Dosanjh, who she is paired alongside in the movie, looked a little left out between the screen couples. An Instagram user generated a reel, singling out Sonam in the clip and wrote over it, "How do you handle such situations?" The text was accompanied by a heartbreak and a crying emoji.
This reel caught Sonam's attention and she reacted to it playfully, writing in the comments section, "Aree Areee (sic)."
Fans are indeed missing Diljit from the promotions of Border 2. In the Punjabi film industry, Sonam and Diljit have featured in several movies, including Punjab 1984, Sardaar Ji, Sardaar Ji 2, Super Singh and Honsla Rakh. Border 2 marks the first time they will feature together in a Bollywood project.
Meanwhile, the trailer of the upcoming film was unveiled on January 15. Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War. Songs from the 1997 classic - Jaate Hue Lamhon and Ke Ghar Kab Aaoge |- have been recreated in the sequel. However, the response to the recreated versions with new singers has not been good.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 15 January 2026 at 23:30 IST