Solo Between Couples: Sonam Bajwa Reacts To Showing Up Without Diljit Dosanjh At Border 2 Events

Border 2 is all set for its grand release on January 23, ahead of Republic Day. The team is going all out with the promotions of the movie and the cast was seen together at the music launch event recently. While Varun Dhawan was with his co-star Medha Rana, Anya Singh joined Ahan Shetty. During a viral moment from the event, Varun and Medha did a couple dance as Border 2's romantic track was played.

A little away from them, Anya and Ahan were also seen grooving slowly and enjoying the song together. However, Sonam Bajwa, who appeared solo and without Diljit Dosanjh, who she is paired alongside in the movie, looked a little left out between the screen couples. An Instagram user generated a reel, singling out Sonam in the clip and wrote over it, "How do you handle such situations?" The text was accompanied by a heartbreak and a crying emoji.

This reel caught Sonam's attention and she reacted to it playfully, writing in the comments section, "Aree Areee (sic)."

Fans are indeed missing Diljit from the promotions of Border 2. In the Punjabi film industry, Sonam and Diljit have featured in several movies, including Punjab 1984, Sardaar Ji, Sardaar Ji 2, Super Singh and Honsla Rakh. Border 2 marks the first time they will feature together in a Bollywood project.

