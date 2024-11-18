sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ali Khamenei | Maharashtra Elections | Manipur Unrest | PM Modi's Brazil Visit | Delhi Air Pollution | US Elections |

Published 11:59 IST, November 18th 2024

Matka OTT: Varun Tej Starrer Streaming Rights Sold For A Whopping ₹15 Crore?

Helmed by Karuna Kumar, Varun Tej and Meenakshii Chaudhary starrer follows the life of Vasu, a prominent Matka gambler and gangster.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Matka
Matka | Image: IMDb
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

11:59 IST, November 18th 2024