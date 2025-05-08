Meet 'Pushpa Lookalike' Nishant Kumar, Allu Arjun's Fan From Delhi Who Boasts Over 2 Lakh Followers

Updated May 8th 2025, 17:14 IST
Allu Arjun is currently busy preparing for his upcoming film, AA22, after creating a wave of celebration with Pushpa 2. The Telugu blockbuster set records and inspired a trail of memes and social media content. It also sparked a trend of fans dressing as the iconic character.
Among these fans, Allu Arjun’s popular Pushpa 2 lookalike, Nishant Kumar, has been getting some attention online.
Nishant Kumar refers to himself as a ‘Pushpa 2 lookalike’ quite literally. Based in Delhi, he is an artist who has been getting many opportunities at various events to imitate the beloved star Allu Arjun. Nishant captures the essence of Allu Arjun’s on-screen character from Pushpa 2, dressing exactly like him.
With 241,000 followers on Instagram, Nishant has built his identity as a devoted fan of Allu Arjun.
Nishant often refers to Allu Arjun as "his God" in social media posts, openly expressing his admiration for the actor. He rose to fame after earning an impressive ₹12 lakh for an advertisement, where he portrayed Allu Arjun’s iconic character, Pushpa Raj, as a lookalike.
Nishant has met Allu Arjun and shared photos of their memorable encounter online. He has also had the opportunity to meet the actor’s daughter, Arha.
Get Current Updates on Operation Sindoor Live News along with India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and India Strikes Pakistan Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published May 8th 2025, 17:06 IST