Mega157: Chiranjeevi And Nayanthara Reunite For 'Hat-trick' Film, Anil Ravipudi's Directorial To Release On Sankranti 2026

Chiranjeevi has been away from the silver screen for over a year now. His fantasy action drama, Vishwambhara, was supposed to release this year, but the makers have maintained silence over the release date. Last month, a mega star announced his next film, Mega157, which is slated to release early next year. Now, the makers have finally announced the leading lady of the movie, and it's none other than Nayanthara. The film marks the third film of a mega star with the actress. Also, it marks her return to Telugu cinema after Chiranjeevi's Godfather (2022).

Director Anil Ravipudi took to his X handle to welcome Nayanthara on board. He shared an announcement promo featuring the actress and wrote, "Welcoming the ever-graceful queen, #Nayanthara garu, to our #Mega157 journey as she brings her brilliance and elegance alongside our Megastar Chiranjeevi garu once again.”

Soon after he dropped the post, the excited Chiranjeevi commented, “Welcome back for the hat-trick film #Nayanthara!”

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

Earlier, the duo worked in hit movies Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019) and Godfather (2022). While Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy opened to positive reviews and went on to gross ₹240 crore at the box office, Godfather opened to negative reviews and became a box office bomb. Its box office collection was around ₹85 crores.

All about Mega157

Not much is known about the film, but it is touted to be a comedy-action entertainer. Rumours are rife that Venkatesh Daggubati might make a cameo appearance in the film. The film is slated to release on Sankranti 2026.

What's next for Chiranjeevi?