Mehreen Pirzadaa Gets Married To Arsh Aulakh In An Intimate Ceremony, F2 Actress Shares Dreamy Wedding Photos
Mehreen Pirzadaa, who has starred in various Indian regional films, made a beautiful bride in a stunning pink lehenga with sequin work. She completed her look with a customised veil.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Mehreen Pirzadaa takes a plunge and gets married to beau Arsh Aulakh in an intimate ceremony on April 26. The couple tied the knot in the presence of their family and close friends in a dreamy resort in Himachal Pradesh. The actress shared a series of photos from the wedding, offering a glimpse to her fans. Soon after she shared the post, her industry friends sent congratulatory wishes.
Mehreen Pirzadaa and Arsh Aulakh twinning in pink ensembles
Mehreen, who has starred in various regional films, made a beautiful bride in a stunning pink lehenga with sequin work. She accessorised her look with a layered necklace, matching earrings and mangtika. She sported a nude-makeup look with tinted cheeks. She completed her look with a customised veil.
Her husband, Arsh, on the other hand, looked handsome in a blush pink sherwani.
Sharing the photos, the Phillauri actress simply captioned as "26.04.26 #ArshDiMehr"
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Friends congratulate newlyweds Mehreen Pirzadaa and Arsh Aulakh
Soon after she shared the post, her friends flooded the comment section. Srinidhi Shetty wrote, "Congratulationssss babe✨️🤍 love n only lovee". Hansika Motwani, Anshula Kapoor, Sonal Chauhan and Nidhhi Agerwal wrote, " Congratulations." Singer Akasa Singh wrote, "Great, I just did my make up," followed by crying emoticons.
For the unversed, Mehreen is the elder sister of actor Gurfateh Pirzada, known for his roles in Guilty, Call Me Bae and Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva.
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Who is Arsh Aulakh?
Not much is known about Arsh as Mehreen had been hush-hush about her relationship. His Instagram account is private, and his bio simply reads, "Cars and Travel, Sports and Netflix, Living the Dream...."
On the work front, Mehreen was last seen in the Tamil-language film Indra, co-starring Vasanth Ravi. She will be next seen making her Kannada debut with Nee Sigoovaregu. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film.
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