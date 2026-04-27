Mehreen Pirzadaa Gets Married To Arsh Aulakh In An Intimate Ceremony, F2 Actress Shares Dreamy Wedding Photos

Mehreen Pirzadaa takes a plunge and gets married to beau Arsh Aulakh in an intimate ceremony on April 26. The couple tied the knot in the presence of their family and close friends in a dreamy resort in Himachal Pradesh. The actress shared a series of photos from the wedding, offering a glimpse to her fans. Soon after she shared the post, her industry friends sent congratulatory wishes.

(A photo of Mehreen Pirzadaa and Arsh Aulakh from their wedding album | Instagram)

Mehreen Pirzadaa and Arsh Aulakh twinning in pink ensembles

Mehreen, who has starred in various regional films, made a beautiful bride in a stunning pink lehenga with sequin work. She accessorised her look with a layered necklace, matching earrings and mangtika. She sported a nude-makeup look with tinted cheeks. She completed her look with a customised veil.

(A photo of Mehreen Pirzadaa and Arsh Aulakh from their wedding album | Instagram)

Her husband, Arsh, on the other hand, looked handsome in a blush pink sherwani.

(A photo of Mehreen Pirzadaa and Arsh Aulakh from their wedding album | Instagram)

Sharing the photos, the Phillauri actress simply captioned as "26.04.26 #ArshDiMehr"

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Friends congratulate newlyweds Mehreen Pirzadaa and Arsh Aulakh

Soon after she shared the post, her friends flooded the comment section. Srinidhi Shetty wrote, "Congratulationssss babe✨️🤍 love n only lovee". Hansika Motwani, Anshula Kapoor, Sonal Chauhan and Nidhhi Agerwal wrote, " Congratulations." Singer Akasa Singh wrote, "Great, I just did my make up," followed by crying emoticons.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

For the unversed, Mehreen is the elder sister of actor Gurfateh Pirzada, known for his roles in Guilty, Call Me Bae and Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva.

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(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Who is Arsh Aulakh?

Not much is known about Arsh as Mehreen had been hush-hush about her relationship. His Instagram account is private, and his bio simply reads, "Cars and Travel, Sports and Netflix, Living the Dream...."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)