OTT Releases This Week: The Kerala Story 2, Glory, Lawrence Of Punjab, Raakaasa, Aadu 3, Biker And More Movies And Web Series To Stream

OTT Releases This Week: New and exciting titles are set to stream from the coming week. While theatres are drawing audiences with exciting titles like Michael, Bhooth Bangla, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and more currently running on the big screens, there's much more on offer on OTT platforms.

The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond

The Kerala Story 2 dives deep into the dark and complex world of forced religious conversions. After completing its theatrical run with polarised views, the movie is all set to stream from May 1.

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Where to watch: ZEE5

Lawrence Of Punjab

This docuseries is made on the life of the dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Lawrence Of Punjab has courted controversy over how it arguably glorifies a gangster and that has added more excitement surrounding its streaming debut on April 27.

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Lawrence Of Punjab is expected to stream from April 27 | Image: X

Where to watch: ZEE5

Glory

Divyenndu and Pulkit Samrat star in the boxing drama series Glory, set in a small town India. It follows the story of two brothers and how an incident changes their lives and sporting careers. The show streams from May 1.

Where to watch: Netflix

Undekhi Season 4

Long-running crime drama series based in the world of drugs, politics and influence is all set to debut new episodes from May 1. As the show inches towards its finale, stakes get higher. Season 4 premieres on May 1.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Widow’s Bay

Widow’s Bay blends horror with an undercurrent of character-driven comedy. Set in Widow's Bay island, the series follows Mayor Tom Loftis' (Matthew Rhys) attempt to turn the place into a tourist destination. But secrets lie deep within the community. Episodes stream from April 19.

Where to watch: AppleTV+

Raakaasa

Telugu film Raakaasa stars Sangeeth Shobhan and Nayan Sarika in the lead roles. The horror comedy will make its way to digital streaming on May 1 in multiple languages, including Hindi.

Where to watch: Netflix

Batchmates

Batchmates is a Telugu-language drama series set to stream from April 30. Directed by Sriharsha Setty, it follows four freshman engineering students navigating the challenging and humorous realities of college life. The youth drama stars Bindu Madhavi, Sai Sriraam Vemparaala, Sindhu Reddy, Geeravani Reddy and others.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The House Of The Spirits

The House Of The Spirits follows the Trueba family as they explore secret loves, revolution and generational conflict between the tyrannical patriarch and others. The family drama streams from April 29.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Aadu 3

Malayalam film Aadu 3 is scheduled to stream from May 1. Following a successful theatrical run, the Malayalam fantasy-comedy starring Jayasurya as Shaji Pappan will be available to stream in multiple Indian languages, including Hindi.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Biker

Biker is India's first motocross film and stars Sharwanand. It generated buzz in the theatres for its unique concept and now, the Telugu action drama is heading to OTT, in attempt to get more audiences.

Where to watch: Netflix

Leader

Saravanan stars in the gritty thriller drama Leader. The Tamil action film will stream from May 1 on OTT in multiple languages.