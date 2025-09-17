Updated 17 September 2025 at 23:39 IST
Vicky Kushal's Solo Appearance At Bads Of Bollywood Premiere Further Fuels Katrina Kaif Pregnancy Rumours | Watch
Amid wild speculations about their private lives, Vicky Kaushal arrived at the premiere of the Netflix show the The Ba***ds of Bollywood without Katrina Kaif, adding fuel to fire.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Rumours are rife that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to embrace parenthood after tying the knot in 2021. Earlier, Katrina's frequent visits to her family home in London had sparked buzz that she was planning a baby via surrogacy. However, as per latest buzz, Katrina is pregnant and is expected to deliver in October or November. Amid wild speculations about their private lives, Vicky arrived at the premiere of the Netflix show the The Ba***ds of Bollywood without Katrina, adding fuel to fire.
Vicky looked dapper in a black suit. As he arrived at the red carpet, the paparazzi started calling out to him by shouting Chhaava, his blockbuster hit in which he plays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Vicky smiled, posed for the paparazzi and made his way to the screening venue.
What we know about Katrina Kaif's rumoured pregnancy?
Katrina tied the knot with fellow actor Vicky Kaushal at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Just recently, Katrina stirred up pregnancy rumours when she was snapped with her husband at a ferry port, dressed in oversized clothes. Many speculated that she was attempting to hide her baby bump underneath baggy outfits.
It is also being said that Katrina will take a long maternity break after welcoming her first child as "she wishes to be a hands-on mother".
How Vicky reacted to Katrina's pregnancy rumours earlier
During the trailer launch of Bad Newz in June 2024, Vicky Kaushal was questioned about the ongoing pregnancy buzz around Katrina Kaif.
Vicky had said, "As far as the good news is concerned (the couple being pregnant), we will be very happy to share it with you, but for now, there is no truth to the speculations. Abhi Bad Newz enjoy kijiye, jab good news ayega toh hum aapke saath zarur share karenge (Till then enjoy the film, Bad Newz, and when we are ready with the good news, we will share with you)."
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 17 September 2025 at 23:36 IST