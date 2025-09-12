Mirai Ending Explained: Teja Sajja To Return With Sequel Jaithraya, This Baahubali Actor To Play Antagonist

Teja Sajja starrer Mirai is garnering rave reviews from critics and the audience. Helmed by Karthik Gattamneni, the show showcases the actor as a mighty warrior, the Super Yodha, who is tasked to protect Emperor Ashoka's nine sacred scriptures. In the movie, Manchu Manoj plays the antagonist and engages in a mega showdown. However, the movie doesn't end here. Yes, the makers have announced a sequel to the fantasy action drama and even announced the title of the sequel.

Not Prabhas, but this Baahubali actor to play antagonist in Mirai sequel

Mirai concluded by announcing the sequel - Mira Jaithraya. In a mid-credit scene, the makers unveiled that Rana Daggubati will join the star cast in the sequel as the antagonist. The scene showed Rana's character with mysterious power, hinting that he is one of the strongest villains that Veda is going to face in the Mirai series. Further details regarding the sequel are under wraps.

Is Mirai worth watching?

According to critics and netizens, Teja Sajja's starrer is worth spending money on. It's VFX, plot, music and performance of actors are receiving wide-range appreciation. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh called the film "visually spectacular" and detailed what elevates the narrative. He wrote, The film "keeps you hooked for the most part… Special mention of the superb VFX and the emotional undercurrent… Definitely worth a watch! #MiraiReview. Director #KarthikGattamneni presents a film that's grand in vision, sharp in execution, and engaging in writing… The fusion of mythology with present-day characters is a masterstroke."

Another wrote, "#Mirai >>> #HanuMan It will create real havoc at the box-office. It is a mind-blowing visual treat, exemplary storytelling. And #Prabhas at last. The theatres have gone mad at the scene. #BGM is earth-shattering." For the unversed, Teja starred in HanuMan, which broke several records at the box office in India.

Mirai box office collection day 1 (early estimates)