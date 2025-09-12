Demon Slayer Infinity Castle X Review: Is Japanese Anime Dark Action Film Worth The Hype?

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle X Review: After enthralling the audience with the series, the makers have turned the popular Japanese animated fantasy actioner into a movie. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle is an anime drama helmed by Haruo Sotozaki, and showcases the epic showdown between Tanjiro, Giyu and Upper Rank Three demon Akaza. The movie has finally hit the theatres today, September 12, and it has created a heavy storm on social media platforms as anime fans are busy posting their reviews after watching the movie.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle gets thumbs up from movie buffs

The movie buffs have flooded the X (formerly called Twitter) with their reviews after watching the early show of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle. A user wrote, "Saw the Demon Slayer premiere and can honestly say that it's one of the most mind-blowing experiences I've seen on the big screen, it absolutely surpassed the already high expectations that were set for it. Everyone part of this production deserves high praise."

Another called the movie 'solid' and added, "#DemonSlayerInfinityCastle to me while solid proved my biggest worries to be correct. This wasn’t really a movie. It was an entire season of anime crammed into 2.5 hours and to me it just didn’t work. The pacing is all over the place and it hurt the experience. It’s solid overall."

A fan was speechless after watching Demon Slayer and wrote, "Just got back from seeing the new Demon Slayer movie. I knew some stuff going into it, but it was honestly great. The fights were great, the backstory with Akaza was really moving and emotional as well as the Shinobu stuff. Can't wait for the next one! #DemonSlayerInfinityCastle"

"This is called as absolute Cinema. An out-and-out pure cinematic experience don't even dare to miss in Big Screen," a movie buff wrote.

Another fan detailed, "#DemonSlayerInfinityCastle completed watching the show its the finest experience you get in big screen especially watching in Indian single screen and this movie felt more like Akaza’s story."

All about Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle

Unlike the Swordsmith Village and Hashira Training adaptations, which are compilation films, Infinity Castle is a feature-length multi-film adaptation due to the arc's content and dramatic pacing, similarly to Mugen Train. The film was released in Japan in July and broke several box office records. In the country, the movie grossed $316 million worldwide in 38 days. It became the highest-grossing film of 2025 in Japan and the third highest-grossing film in the country's history.