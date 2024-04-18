Advertisement

After HanuMan's success, Teja Sajja is all set to return to the big screens with a periodic drama based on King Ashoka & His Secret 9. On Thursday, the actor along with makers announced his next project titled Mirai in a grand event in Hyderabad. Directed by Karthik Ghattamneni and also starring Ritika Nayak, the over 1-minute teaser offers a glimpse into the fantasy world where Teja will essay the role of Super Warrior.

Meet Teja Sajja as warrior in Mirai

The teaser opens on a mystical land where a monk narrates a girl about King Ashoka. He says, "There lived a Samrat Ashoka. His war on Kalinga remains etched in history as a black era. From his regret, emerged a divine secret that there are 9 scriptures capable of transforming a person into a god. To make sure they exist for generations, 9 warriors were formed and chose their successors." However, the monk warns that now a force is getting close to the divine scriptures and requests for warriors to rise to protect it. As he utters these words, enters Teja Sajja holding a yo (staff) in his hand, who is sent to stop - a dark force - from reaching the secret. He is shown as a karra saamu (traditional stick fighting) expert.

(A screengrab from the teaser | Image: YouTube)

However, they didn't reveal the face of the antagonist and just showed him fighting the guards of the place.

(A screengrab from the teaser | Image: YouTube)

Check out the teaser below:

What else do we know about Mirai?

TG Vishwa Prasad is producing Mirai under People Media Factory, with Vivek Kuchibhotla as the co-producer. The score has been composed by Gowra Hari. The period drama will release in multiple languages - Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi and Chinese - on April 18, 2025.