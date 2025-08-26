Ravi Mohan's Estranged Wife Aarti Ravi Posts Cryptic Note On 'Fooling God' Hours After Actor's Tirupati Visit With Girlfriend Keneeshaa Francis

Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi's messy separation grabbed headlines a few months back. The estranged couple engaged in social media banter and mud-slinging posts to share their side of the story until the court intervened and demanded they stop. Months after this, the actor visited the Tirupati Balaji temple with his girlfriend Keneeshaa Francis, following which his estranged wife, Aarti Ravi, shared a cryptic note online.

What did Aarti Ravi share on social media?

On August 25, Ravi Mohan and Keneeshaa Francis visited the Tirupati Balaji temple. Photos of the couple surfaced online in the evening. Their visit came before the actor inaugurated his own studio at the Chennai Trade Centre on Tuesday. In the photos, the actor could be seen dressed in a golden kurta teamed with a matching veshti. Keneeshaa, on the other hand, donned a green kurta set teamed with a pink dupatta.



Hours after the photos from their visit surfaced online, Aarti Ravi took to her Instagram stories to share a quotation. The post read, “You can’t fool God. You might fool others. You might even fool yourself. But you can’t fool God.” She followed this up with a post on protecting the peace of children.

A screengrab of Aarti Ravi's post | Image: Instagram

Ravi Mohan-Aarti Ravi's messy divorce

Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi tied the knot in 2009. The couple are parents to their sons Aarav and Ayaan, who live with their mother. Aarti and Ravi announced their separation in September 2024, and Ravi filed for divorce.