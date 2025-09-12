Mirai X Review: Netizens Call Teja Sajja's Action-Adventure 'Cinematic Marvel', Predict Film Will Break Records At Box Office

Mirai X Review: Teja Sajja's fantasy action-adventure drama has finally hit the theatres on September 12. Helmed by Karthik Gattamneni, the movie also stars Manchu Manoj in an antagonist role and Prabhas in a cameo. The movie is receiving positive reviews from the critics and movie buffs. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh's one-word review is "Engrossing". He called the film "visually spectacular" and detailed what elevates the narrative. Some movie buffs predicted that the film would create havoc at the box office, calling it a "mind-blowing visual treat". Even the movie's background music was praised by the audience. However, what remains common is Prabhas's special appearance, which left everyone in awe of the actor.

Netizens' reaction to Mirai

All the aspects of Mirai, including plot, VFX, direction, actors' performance and music, are receiving extensive praise. Taran Adarsh wrote, "A visually spectacular entertainer that keeps you hooked for the most part… Special mention of the superb VFX and the emotional undercurrent… Definitely worth a watch! #MiraiReview." He further wrote that the film's biggest asset is the 'VFX', which are seamlessly integrated, enhancing the storytelling instead of overshadowing it. However, he also pointed out the negative, "the comedy portions in the first half look forced… Likewise, the entire cop track contributes nothing to the central story – it only adds to the run time." His final word - "Mirai is a big-screen spectacle".

Another wrote, "#Mirai >>> #HanuMan It will create real havoc at the box-office. It is a mind-blowing visual treat, exemplary storytelling. And #Prabhas at last. The theatres have gone mad at the scene. #BGM is earth-shattering." For the unversed, Teja starred in HanuMan, which broke several records at the box office in India.

"#Mirai is a CINEMATIC MARVEL that blends THRILLING ACTION SEQUENCES with a HEARTFELT NARRATIVE, making it a MUST-WATCH for audiences of all AGES. And the man #TejaSajja is heading in the right direction—his PERFORMANCE and the CHOICE of films are taking him to a huge section of the audience!" read another review.

A movie buff wrote, "Mirai is a gripping cinematic experience — powerful story, brilliant execution, and even in just 3–4 minutes, Prabhas’s voice-over leaves a lasting impact. Goosebumps guaranteed!"

Another user wrote, "Teja Sajja’s #Mirai is a game-changer! Powerful story, stunning VFX & next-level music by #GowraHari. Made in just 60 Cr yet delivers bigger than 600–400 Cr films."

