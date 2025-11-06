Mithra Mandali OTT Release Date: Priyadarshi, Rag Mayur’s Telugu Film's Re-Edited Version Now Streaming Online - Here's What We Know

Mithra Mandali: After failing badly at the box office, the buddy comedy Telugu film featuring Priyadarshi and Niharika NM in the lead roles, is now streaming on Prime Video. What makes this release special is that the makers of the movie, co-starring a host of comedians such as Vennela Kishore and Satya, released a re-edited version on OTT, considering the critics and audiences' feedback.

Mithra Mandali - Here’s what we know

Mithra Mandali is streaming on Prime Video, starting from today, November 6. The film was released in theatres on October 16, 2025. Priyadarshi, Rag Mayur, Prasad Behara, and Vishnu in the lead roles. Niharika NM is also making her Tollywood debut as a lead in this movie.

Soon after the release, the movie received major negative reviews from critics and audiences. The box office minted ₹0.70 crore in the 3-day India net collection and ₹1 crore in worldwide collection, as per sacnilk.

The filmmakers re-edited the film and incorporated audience feedback. The audience will be able to watch the film in the Telugu language only with English subtitles.

All about Mithra Mandali

Mithra Mandali explores themes of friendship, humour, and the everyday adventures of a group of misfit friends. The film is produced by Kalyan Manthina, Vijender Reddy Teegala, and Bhanu Pratapa under the banners of Sapta Aswa Media Works and Vyra Entertainments. Siddharth SJ handled the cinematography, Kodati Pavan Kalyan edited the film, and RR Dhruvan composed its music.

The story follows a group of charming yet aimless friends whose lives take an unexpected turn after they encounter a passionate politician and his strong-willed daughter. Their paths cross through moments of affection, coincidence, and mischief, leading to a chaotic yet entertaining journey.