Published 11:20 IST, December 16th 2024
MM Keeraavani's Son Sri Simha Koduri Ties The Knot, Uncle SS Rajamouli Dances His Heart Out | VIRAL
Oscar-winning music director Keeravani’s younger son, Simha Koduri recently tied the knot with Raaga Maganti, the granddaughter of senior actor Murali Mohan.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
RRR music composer MM Keeravani is all smiles as his younger son Sri Simha Koduri finally tied the knot. Videos and pictures from the ceremony has now gone viral on social media. Interestingly, amid the wedding celebrations, SS Rajamouli's dance from the ceremony is now going viral on social media.
Sri Simha Koduri’s wedding ceremony
MM Keeravani’s younger son and filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s nephew Sri Simha Koduri has tied the knot with Raga Maganti, the granddaughter of actor Murali Mohan.
The wedding was held in Ras Al Khamiah, United Arab Emirates and was attended by close friends and family members. With traditional attire to fun dance at the event, everything is now gong viral on social media.
SS Rajamouli’s dance clip from the wedding ceremony goes viral
A video of SS Rajamouli dancing to the song Ayudha Pooja from Jr NTR’s Devara is also making waves on the internet. He can be seen dancing with much enthusiasm. As per reports, beside him MM Keeravani’s elder son Kaalabhairava too was seen dancing.
A video of Rajamouli dancing to the song Lunchostava with his wife during MM Keeravani’s son’s pre-wedding celebrations also went viral within no time.
For the unversed, Telugu actor Sri Simha Koduri, the younger son of Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravaani was engaged to Raaga Maganti in November. She is the granddaughter of veteran actor-politician Murali Mohan . The special event was held at Golconda Resorts in Hyderabad.
Sri Simha Koduri is an Indian actor, who works predominantly in Telugu. He made his debut in acting Yamadonga in 2007. His father MM Keeravani is a music director and he is the nephew of filmmaker SS Rajamouli. His elder brother Kaalabhairava is a singer and music composer in Telugu films. He made his debut in a lead role in Mathu Vadalara. In 2021, he starred in Thellavarithe Guruvaram. For Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in 2017, Sri Simha Koduri has worked as an assistant music director”. He has also worked as an assistant director to Sukumar during the filming of Rangasthalam in 2018. His other notable works including Eega, Bhaag Saale, Ustaad and Maryada Ramanna among others.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 11:20 IST, December 16th 2024