MM Keeraavani's Son Sri Simha Koduri Ties The Knot, Uncle SS Rajamouli Dances His Heart Out | VIRAL

RRR music composer MM Keeravani is all smiles as his younger son Sri Simha Koduri finally tied the knot. Videos and pictures from the ceremony has now gone viral on social media. Interestingly, amid the wedding celebrations, SS Rajamouli's dance from the ceremony is now going viral on social media.

Sri Simha Koduri’s wedding ceremony

MM Keeravani’s younger son and filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s nephew Sri Simha Koduri has tied the knot with Raga Maganti, the granddaughter of actor Murali Mohan.

MM Keeravani and his son Sri Simha Koduri | Source: X

Photo from Sri Simha Koduri's wedding | Source: X

The wedding was held in Ras Al Khamiah, United Arab Emirates and was attended by close friends and family members. With traditional attire to fun dance at the event, everything is now gong viral on social media.

SS Rajamouli’s dance clip from the wedding ceremony goes viral

A video of SS Rajamouli dancing to the song Ayudha Pooja from Jr NTR’s Devara is also making waves on the internet. He can be seen dancing with much enthusiasm. As per reports, beside him MM Keeravani’s elder son Kaalabhairava too was seen dancing.

A video of Rajamouli dancing to the song Lunchostava with his wife during MM Keeravani’s son’s pre-wedding celebrations also went viral within no time.

For the unversed, Telugu actor Sri Simha Koduri, the younger son of Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravaani was engaged to Raaga Maganti in November. She is the granddaughter of veteran actor-politician Murali Mohan . The special event was held at Golconda Resorts in Hyderabad.

MM Keeravani family | Source: X