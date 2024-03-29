Advertisement

The Telugu film industry is buzzing with anticipation as Vijay Deverakonda and Bollywood sensation Mrunal Thakur are coming together for the first time in the upcoming film Family Star. Set to hit screens on April 5, the film's promotional tour has kicked off, with the team recently unveiling the Tamil version of the trailer.

How did Vijay Deverakonda compare Family Star and Geetha Govindham?

In a recent press conference held in Chennai, Vijay Deverakonda teased fans with exciting insights into the film, linking it to the immensely popular Geetha Govindham but with a potent twist. He described Family Star as "Geetha Govindham on steroids.”

Vijay Deverakonda lauds Dil Raju

Directed by Parasuram, who also backed Geetha Govindham, Family Star is backed by renowned producer Dil Raju. Speaking at the event, Vijay expressed his delight at collaborating once again with Dil Raju, known for his track record of delivering cinematic gems like Varisu.

He said at the event, “The film Family Star is like Geetha Govindham on Steroids. If you like it, you will love Family Star. I am happy to come back here with the huge producer Dil Raju sir, who has made great films like Varisu.”

Mrunal Thakur, known for her performances in Bollywood, takes on the female lead role in Family Star, marking her debut alongside Vijay Deverakonda. With cinematography by KU Mohanan and music composed by Gopi Sundar, Amazon Prime Video has secured the OTT rights to Family Star. The streaming is expected to commence in the first week of May 2024.

With Vijay Deverakonda banking on Family Star to reclaim his box office glory after recent setbacks, industry pundits predict a triumphant return for the actor. As the holiday season beckons and no major releases compete for attention, Family Star is holding a lot of hope for everyone involved.