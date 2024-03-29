×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 20:24 IST

Vijay Deverakonda Calls Family Star With Mrunal Thakur 'Geetha Govindham On Steroids'

Vijay Devarakonda, during a recent media event, drew a parallel between his upcoming movie Family Star and his 2018 romantic comedy Geetha Govindham.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Family Star
A still from Family Star trailer. | Image:YouTube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Telugu film industry is buzzing with anticipation as Vijay Deverakonda and Bollywood sensation Mrunal Thakur are coming together for the first time in the upcoming film Family Star. Set to hit screens on April 5, the film's promotional tour has kicked off, with the team recently unveiling the Tamil version of the trailer.

How did Vijay Deverakonda compare Family Star and Geetha Govindham?

In a recent press conference held in Chennai, Vijay Deverakonda teased fans with exciting insights into the film, linking it to the immensely popular Geetha Govindham but with a potent twist. He described Family Star as "Geetha Govindham on steroids.”

 

 

Vijay Deverakonda lauds Dil Raju

Directed by Parasuram, who also backed Geetha Govindham, Family Star is backed by renowned producer Dil Raju. Speaking at the event, Vijay expressed his delight at collaborating once again with Dil Raju, known for his track record of delivering cinematic gems like Varisu.

He said at the event, “The film Family Star is like Geetha Govindham on Steroids. If you like it, you will love Family Star. I am happy to come back here with the huge producer Dil Raju sir, who has made great films like Varisu.”

Advertisement

 

 

Mrunal Thakur, known for her performances in Bollywood, takes on the female lead role in Family Star, marking her debut alongside Vijay Deverakonda. With cinematography by KU Mohanan and music composed by Gopi Sundar, Amazon Prime Video has secured the OTT rights to Family Star. The streaming is expected to commence in the first week of May 2024.

With Vijay Deverakonda banking on Family Star to reclaim his box office glory after recent setbacks, industry pundits predict a triumphant return for the actor. As the holiday season beckons and no major releases compete for attention, Family Star is holding a lot of hope for everyone involved.

Advertisement

Published March 29th, 2024 at 20:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Solar Eclipse 2024: New Technology to Enable the Blind To 'Hear' and 'Feel' Event

accessible

a minute ago
Cash and liquor worth around Rs 62.42 crore seized in Karnataka

Cash Seized in Karnataka

6 minutes ago
RCB vs KKR

RCB vs KKR live blog

10 minutes ago
Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli

Kohli and Gambhir

12 minutes ago
The Iranian fishing vessel Al-Kambar has been taken over by nine pirates.

Indian Navy Anti Piracy

20 minutes ago
US Federal Reserve

Powell on Inflation

20 minutes ago
Shots fired at private university in Noida, 2 students arrested

Students Indulge in Brawl

25 minutes ago
Businessman shot at in Haryana

Businessman Fired At

27 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Lowest Level of Mindset &

28 minutes ago
Ram Charan

Movies RC Rejected

30 minutes ago
British nuclear workforce

UAE eyes european energy

32 minutes ago
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell

Powell's expectation

37 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia’s Viral Video

37 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Polls Live

38 minutes ago
Massive Fire Breaks Out in a Tyre Warehouse in Jamshedpur

Fire Engulfs Tyre Factory

39 minutes ago
Big Communication Gap Within the Congress: Sanjay Nirupam Targets Party Leadership | EXCLUSIVE

Sanjay Nirupam

40 minutes ago
Passengers Evacuated From Flight In US

Frontier Airlines

41 minutes ago
former dsp shailendra singh revealed criminal activity of Mukhtar Ansari

Mukhtar Ansari

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Mukhtar Ansari Death: Post Mortem Completed, UP Court Orders Probe

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Gwalior Businessman Threatening Female Traffic Police Goes Viral

    India News6 hours ago

  3. EXCLUSIVE: US Man Who Met Indian Crew Onboard 'Dali' Speaks to Republic

    World9 hours ago

  4. Friend Blows Hot Air Into Bengaluru Man's Rectum For Fun, Causing Death

    India News9 hours ago

  5. How Ex-DSP, Who Invoked POTA on Ansari, Was Made to Resign by Mulayam

    India News9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo