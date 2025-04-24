My Family Is Not Associated With Pakistani Military: Prabhas' Fauji Co-star Imanvi's Clarification Fails To Convince Netizens

After the deadliest terror attack by Islamist extremists in the valley of Kashmir, Pahalgam, fresh demands for boycott Pakistani artists has emerged in India. First, Vaani Kapoor, starring alongside Fawad Khan in the upcoming film Abir Gulaal, has faced harsh trolling online for collaborating with him. Now, Prabhas is under scrutiny, with calls to boycott his upcoming film Fauji for features Iman Esmail, who is reportedly of Pakistani origin. Addressing the rumours about her father being a Pakistani military officer and her heritage, Iman Esmail posted a clarification on her social media.

Prabhas' Fauji co-star Imanvi breaks silence on reports about her family's link to Pakistan

On April 24, Influncer, dancer, actress Iman Esmail shared a long note on her Instagram handle. She began by sharing her condolences to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

She then pointed out the rumours going around about her identity. Prabhas’ Fauji co-star did not comment on her Pakistani roots, but clarified that no member from her family ever served in the Pakistani army.

She quoted, “I also want to address rumours and lies that have been falsely spread about my family and my identity via fake news sources and online media in order to create division and spread hate. Firstly, nobody in my family has ever been or is currently associated with the Pakistani military in any way.”

She then slammed media saying, “This and multiple other falsehoods have been fabricated by online trolls for the sole purpose of spreading hate. What is especially disappointing is that legitimate news outlets, journalists and those on social media failed to investigate their source material.”

Further giving clarification, Imanvi wrote, “I am a proud Indian American who speaks Hindi, Telugu, Gujarati and English. I was born in Los Angeles, California after my parents legally immigrated to the United States as youth. Soon after they became American citizens. Upon completing my university education in the USA, I pursued a career in the arts as an actor, choreographer and dancer. After much work in this realm, I am much grateful to receive opportunities to work in the Indian film industry. The same film industry has been a great influence in my life, and I hope to add to the incredible legacy of the trailblazers that came before me. As someone who has Indian identity and culture running deep in my blood, I hope to use this medium as a form of unity and divisiveness.”

Netizens anger fume after Imanvi aka Iman Esmail’s note

However, her note did not convinced netizens, infact ignited the anger with many accusing her of hiding her roots just for fame and pointing out that her Instagram bio featured a Pakistani flag. Taking to the comment section one user pointed out, “it will be no issue if she said half-indian and half-pakistani…but hiding is disgusting.” Another said, “You created this fake scenario and not the media.”