Mysaa Teaser Out: Rashmika Mandanna's Fierce And Action-Packed Transformation As Gond Warrior Takes Centre Stage

The teaser for Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pan-India film ‘Mysaa’ was unveiled on Sunday, and it shows the actress in a never-seen-before avatar

Directed by debutant Rawindra Pulle, the action drama presents Rashmika as a strong and fearless woman who takes on several challenges in her path.

The teaser begins with Rashmika’s character speaking about her struggles as she says, “I am tired, I have stopped, I have lost.” The film then introduces her as a woman who refuses to give up and chooses to fight despite the challenges around her.

Rashmika plays a Gond tribal woman in the film. According to the makers, the role required the actor to undergo physical preparation for several action sequences. The teaser shows her riding a bike and taking part in underwater action scenes.

One of the key moments in the teaser shows Rashmika sitting underwater with a sickle in her hand, adding to the intense mood of the film.

Take a look at the teaser