Mysaa Teaser Out: Rashmika Mandanna's Fiery And Bloodied Look Will Give You Goosebumps

After a long wait, the makers of Mysaa have finally unveiled the teaser, showcasing Rashmika Mandanna in a never-before-seen avatar. On Wednesday, T-Series shared the first glimpse of Mysaa, which promises a high-octane emotional action thriller with a historical connection.

(A still from the teaser | Image: YouTube)

Watch Mysaa teaser

The over 1-minute teaser opens with a powerful narration, introducing Rashmika as Mysaa. In the video, she can be seen severely hurt, venturing into the burning forest when she hears a group of people coming toward her, apparently with a motive to kill her. On hearing, she gathers herself and points a rifle at them while blood rolls down from her forehead. The electrifying background score adds an extra layer of intensity, and Rashmika's fierce look is truly goosebumps-worthy. The BGM perfectly complements her rage and intense aura.

In the movie, she is portraying the role of a Gonda woman with fierce intensity and emotional depth. The plot ventures deep into the culturally rich and captivating world of the Gond tribes.

Soon after, the teaser was dropped on YouTube, and the netizens flooded the comment section calling it a "blockbuster". A user wrote, "Action role suit with Rashmika Mandanna." Another wrote, "New blockbuster loading." A third user wrote, "Jakes Bejoy delivered again."

(A still from the teaser | Image: YouTube)

More about Mysaa

Directed by Rawindra Pulle, the film is being bankrolled by Unformula Films. The music is being composed by Jakes Bejoy. The film is expected to release in 2026.

What's next for Rashmika Mandanna?

The actress has been exploring the scripts and sending out a message that she cannot be typecast. Apart from Mysaa, she also has romantic-comedy drama Cocktail 2, co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Helmed by Homi Adajania, the film is expected to release in 2026.