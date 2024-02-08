Advertisement

Nagarjuna starrer Naa Saami Ranga will make its theatrical debut this Sunday (14 January). Ahead of its release, several other movies have already hit the theatres earlier this week. It’s not a new thing to see a big film grabbing more screens during the Sankranti season, but with the likes of Guntur Kaaram, Saindhav, and HanuMan hitting cinemas at the same time the clash can turn out not in favour of Nagarjuna's Naa Saami Ranga. In a recent interview, the actor addressed the theatre screening issue.

Nagarjuna about Naa Saami Ranga's Pongal clash with other releases

In a conversation with Gulte, Nagarjuna was asked about Naa Saami Ranga’s release or if it’s facing any issues getting screens due to the other releases this week. The actor replied, “My previous Sankranti release like Bangarraju released during CoVid times, so there are no theatre issues. But for Soggade Chinni Nayana that released on the same festival has issues with theatre sharing and the film was released only in 300 theatres. Even for Naa Saami Ranga, there is that issue, and we are going with around 300 theatres only for the release.”

Naa Saami Ranga poster | Image: Instagram/Vijay Binni

Nagarjuna further explained as the movie’s theme revolves around Sankranthi they couldn’t delay the film to a later date. “We have to release the movie for Sankranti only as the content revolves around the festival. So there is no choice other than releasing the film,” said the Bangarraju star. He has, nevertheless, conveyed his confidence that the film will do well at the box office and have a lot of content that will greatly captivate the general public.

Makers postpone Naa Saami Ranga

Naa Saami Ranga is directed by veteran choreographer Vijay Binni who is making his directorial debut with this film. The film was initially slated to release on January 12.

Still from Naa Saami Ranga | Image: IMDb

However, after the Sankranthi box office battle among multiple Telugu films like HanuMan, Saindhav, Guntur Kaaram, and Naa Saami Ranga grew bigger - the makers of Naa Saami Ranga decided to push their release date to January 14.