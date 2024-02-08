English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 19:48 IST

Naa Saami Ranga trailer: Nagarjuna-starrer promises to be a relentless, energetic masala entertainer

Naa Saami Ranga was first set to release on January 12, clashing with Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram. Now, the Nagarjuna-starrer will release on January 14.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Nagarjuna in Naa Saami Ranga
Nagarjuna in Naa Saami Ranga | Image:Youtube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The makers of Naa Saami Ranga released the much-awaited trailer today. Nagarjuna-starrer has been in news for multiple reasons, including their shoot schedule which finished last week, merely 8 days before the film’s theatrical release. Naa Saami Ranga is directed by debutant Vijay Binni.

Naa Saami Ranga poster | Image: Instagram/Vijay Binni

Naa Saami Ranga trailer gives equal emphasis to romance and action

Unlike its teaser which released in December, the trailer of Naa Saami Ranga introduces film-goers to many new elements, including a wholly different treatment. While the early parts of Naa Saami Ranga focuses entirely on the sweet, charming romance track between the protagonists (played by Nagarjuna and Ashika Ranganath), things take a drastic turn in the latter parts where we see the film’s hero figure turn into a robust saviour for the villagers after a local conflict escalates. 

The trailer has great energy in its action-driven visuals, tied together with a throbbing background music that sets the mood for a bona fide masala entertainer.

Naa Saami Ranga marks directorial debut of choreopraher Vijay Binni

Besides Nagarjuna and Ashika Ranganath, the film stars Allari Naresh, Ravi Varma, Raj Tarun and Mirnaa in pivotal roles.  Academy Award winner M M Keeravani has composed the music for the film.

Naa Saami Ranga is directed by veteran choreographer Vijay Binni who is making his directorial debut with this film. Srinivasa Chitturi has produced the film. Meanwhile, scriptwriter Prasanna Kumar Bezawada has penned both the story and screenplay for the film.

Naa Saami Ranga was initially slated to release on January 12. However, after the Sankranthi box office battle among multiple Telugu films like Hanu Man, Saindhav, Guntur Kaaram, Eagle and Naa Saami Ranga grew bigger - the makers of Naa Saami Ranga decided to push their release date to January 14. 

Published January 9th, 2024 at 19:48 IST

