Updated January 12th, 2024 at 22:56 IST

Naa Saami Ranga: Nagarjuna Teases Romantic Sub-Plot With Ashika Ranganath Ahead Of Release

Nagarjuna has revealed an important detail about Naa Saami Ranga's primary love story - that between his and co-star Ashika Ranganath's characters.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Nagarjuna and Ashika Ranganath
Nagarjuna and Ashika Ranganath | Image:X
Nagarjuna is currently inching closer to the release of his next big banner project, Naa Saami Ranga. The Sankranti release is up against similarly positioned films - namely, Guntur Kaaram, Hanu Man and Saindhav. Ahead of the film's release, Nagarjuna has given hints about an important sub-plot in the storyline, involving him and co-star Ashika Ranganath.

Nagarjuna reveals Naa Saami Ranga's romantic sub-plot


As per a Gulte report, Nagarjuna, in a recent media interaction, has revealed that while Naa Saami Ranga may be featuring a typical love story between his and co-star Ashika Ranganath's characters, what sets it apart is the theme of unrequited love as the on-screen duo reunite in the film after a 12-year gap. He said, "There’s a 12 years of love story between me and Ashika Ranganath in the movie. They meet again when they reach 30s, though they don’t talk to each other. It’s a different love story and Ashika performed well."

The media interaction also saw Nagarjuna express his appreciation for director Vijay Binni - who will incidentally be making his directorial debut with the film - particularly impressed with his vision. He said, "I saw the songs choreographed by Vijay. Unlike dancing, he has a knack of telling a good story in songs. I liked this quality very much. He has a good clarity in narrating the story."

Nagarjuna does not feel the need to push Naa Saami Ranga's release date due to the loading Sankranti clash


Nagarjuna said there would have been no point in considering shifting Naa Saami Ranga's release date as the film's content itself is strongly inspired from Sankranti. He said, “We have to release the movie for Sankranthi only as the content revolves around the festival. So there is no choice other than releasing the film.”

Naa Saami Ranga will release in theatres on January 14.

Published January 12th, 2024 at 22:56 IST

