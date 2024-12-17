Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's First Meeting, Proposal, Intimate Wedding: ChaySo Spill The Beans

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala: The latest couple in Tollywood have spilt beans about their relationship. Before their engagement in August earlier this year, the actors kept their silence about dating. In a new interview, the couple shared all about their first meeting, how the Dhootha actor proposed and the details of their intimate wedding.

How did Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala first meet?

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala first met at the actor's residence years ago. The actress was invited to their residence by Chay's father Nagarjuna who liked her performance in the 2018 Telugu spy film Goodachari. At the time, Naga Chaitanya only met the Made In Heaven actress in passing. They had their first conversation in April 2022 when they added each other on social media. The couple spoke about their shared love for food on Instagram.



Two weeks later Naga Chaitanya took a flight to Mumbai to have lunch with his now wife. Talking to the New York Times, Sobhita shared, “That was the charming part. It was so old school in a way.” The actor added, “I’m not a fan of texting. I’m not a fan of communicating on social media.” They met again at an Amazon Prime Video event. About the meeting, Sobhita recalled, “I was in a red dress, he was in a blue suit. And the rest is history.”

About Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's vacations, proposal

In the same conversation, Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya also revealed their holidays and how the actor proposed. Their first trip was to Bandipur National Park in Karnataka along with the Chay's friends. Speaking about the trip, the actress shared, “Our dissimilarities really kept us interested and curious about each other."

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya at their engagement | Image: Instagram

They recalled another trip to London to celebrate Naga Chaitanya's birthday. Following the trip, the actor made his family meet the actress at a New Year's Eve celebration. In 2023, Sobhita made her family members meet her now husband in Vishakhapatnam. She shared, “There is alignment, there’s chemistry, there’s curiosity. And it became obvious that our dissimilarities kept the tension alive in good ways and bad. We definitely wanted each other — that much was understood.” Naga Chaitanya proposed to the actress while the duo was on a trip to Goa in August 2023.

About Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya wedding

On August 8 2024 Sobhita and Naga exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad. Months later, the couple tied the knot in Annapurna Studios, which is owned by the actor's family. The actress shared photos from their December 4 wedding with the caption, “Am I dancing for Mangalyam or for the sake of our life?”

