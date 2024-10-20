sb.scorecardresearch
Published 07:19 IST, October 20th 2024

Naga Chaitanya Twins In Black With Fiance Sobhita Dhulipala In First Photo After Engagement

In August, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged at a private ceremony in Hyderabad in the presence of the couple's families and friends.

Reported by: Asian News International
Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala
Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged in August this year | Image: Naga Chaitanya/Instagram
