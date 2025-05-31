Nagarjuna-Amala Akkineni Invite Telangana CM Revanth Reddy To Akhil Akkineni And Zainab Ravdjee's Wedding

Updated 31 May 2025 at 17:13 IST
Akhil Akkineni is all set to get married to his fiancée Zainab Ravdjee in June, and his parents Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni set out to personally invite the guests. Their first stop was at Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's place, where they handed over the wedding card and invited him to their younger son's wedding. Zainab's parents were also present at the meeting. Several photos and videos are going viral on the internet that show CM Reddy happily interacting with the veteran actor and posing with the family for a photo.
According to a report in Siasat, a source confirmed that Akhil and Zainab will tie the knot on June 6. The report further stated that Akhil's wedding will also take place at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, just like Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala. It would be followed by a grand celebration in Rajasthan, as per a report. However, an official statement from Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni is still awaited.
The couple got engaged last year in November after dating for several years. Zainab, known for her abstract paintings, is the daughter of Zulfi Ravdjee, a pioneer in the construction industry, with over 30 years of expertise.
Akhil was last seen in Agent (2023), which opened to negative reviews from critics. Next, he will be seen in Lenin, helmed by Murali Kishore Abburu. The first glimpse of the film was released in April on the occasion of Akhil's birthday. The film will co-star Sreeleela and be bankrolled by Nagarjuna Akkineni and Naga Vamsi under the banners Annapurna Studios and Sithara Entertainments. It will hit the theatres probably in 2026.
Published 31 May 2025 at 17:13 IST