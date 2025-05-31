Nagarjuna-Amala Akkineni Invite Telangana CM Revanth Reddy To Akhil Akkineni And Zainab Ravdjee's Wedding

Akhil Akkineni is all set to get married to his fiancée Zainab Ravdjee in June, and his parents Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni set out to personally invite the guests. Their first stop was at Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's place, where they handed over the wedding card and invited him to their younger son's wedding. Zainab's parents were also present at the meeting. Several photos and videos are going viral on the internet that show CM Reddy happily interacting with the veteran actor and posing with the family for a photo.

All about Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee's wedding

According to a report in Siasat, a source confirmed that Akhil and Zainab will tie the knot on June 6. The report further stated that Akhil's wedding will also take place at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, just like Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala. It would be followed by a grand celebration in Rajasthan, as per a report. However, an official statement from Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni is still awaited.

The couple got engaged last year in November after dating for several years. Zainab, known for her abstract paintings, is the daughter of Zulfi Ravdjee, a pioneer in the construction industry, with over 30 years of expertise.

What's next for Akhil Akkineni?