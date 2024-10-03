sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:36 IST, October 3rd 2024

Nagarjuna Files Defamation Case Against Konda Surekha Over Chaitanya-Samantha's Divorce Remark

Nagarjuna has filed a defamation case against Congress Minister Konda Surekha for alleging KT Rama Rao behind Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Nagarjuna (L), Chay-Sam (C), Konda Surekha (R)
Nagarjuna (L), Chay-Sam (C), Konda Surekha (R) | Image: Instagram
17:59 IST, October 3rd 2024