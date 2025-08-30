Nagarjuna's Complaint To SS Rajamouli: Wish He Had Offered Me Something In Baahubali

Tollywood star Nagarjuna, who has impressed fans with his gritty and raw performance in Coolie, has expressed that he wished SS Rajamouli offered him a role in his two-part magnum opus Baahubali. The Brahmastra actor has praised the Baahubali franchise on several occasions in the past. In a recent interview with Deccan Chronicle, he said, “I wish Rajamouli had offered me something in Baahubali. I’ve always wanted to do a lavish costume drama or period film, stories about lost kingdoms, kings in exile, and ethereal princesses. I love Hollywood spectacles like Troy and 300,” said the 66-year-old actor.

During WAVES 2025, while praising South cinema and how it has captured the fancy of the audiences pan-India, Nagarjuna also named Baahubali as setting the stage for other action blockbusters featuring "larger-than-life heroes". “Both the Pushpa films made more money in the North than in Telugu. In the North—in Bihar, UP, and Punjab—they wanted to see their heroes like Pushpa Raj, Yash in KGF or Baahubali. They wanted to see larger-than-life heroes,” the actor said, while speaking during the panel discussion ‘Pan-Indian cinema; myth or momentum?’ he said.