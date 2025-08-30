Updated 30 August 2025 at 23:46 IST
Nagarjuna's Complaint To SS Rajamouli: Wish He Had Offered Me Something In Baahubali
During WAVES 2025, while praising South cinema and how it has captured the fancy of the audiences pan-India, Nagarjuna also named Baahubali as setting the stage for other action blockbusters featuring "larger-than-life heroes".
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Tollywood star Nagarjuna, who has impressed fans with his gritty and raw performance in Coolie, has expressed that he wished SS Rajamouli offered him a role in his two-part magnum opus Baahubali. The Brahmastra actor has praised the Baahubali franchise on several occasions in the past. In a recent interview with Deccan Chronicle, he said, “I wish Rajamouli had offered me something in Baahubali. I’ve always wanted to do a lavish costume drama or period film, stories about lost kingdoms, kings in exile, and ethereal princesses. I love Hollywood spectacles like Troy and 300,” said the 66-year-old actor.
During WAVES 2025, while praising South cinema and how it has captured the fancy of the audiences pan-India, Nagarjuna also named Baahubali as setting the stage for other action blockbusters featuring "larger-than-life heroes". “Both the Pushpa films made more money in the North than in Telugu. In the North—in Bihar, UP, and Punjab—they wanted to see their heroes like Pushpa Raj, Yash in KGF or Baahubali. They wanted to see larger-than-life heroes,” the actor said, while speaking during the panel discussion ‘Pan-Indian cinema; myth or momentum?’ he said.
Meanwhile, Nagarjuna has featured in two Tamil movies this year after a string of flops in Tollywood. Both have been hits and have been praised by the audiences, with Nagarjuna's performances earning praise. In Coolie. He plays the ruthless gangster Simon in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial. In Sekhar Kammula's Kuberaa, Nagarjuna plays a CBI officer. Both roles showcase his range as a performer in completely different genres.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 30 August 2025 at 23:39 IST