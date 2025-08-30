Ileana D'Cruz Quits Bollywood After Becoming Mom To 2? Barfi Actress Says 'My Boys Are My World'

Ileana D'Cruz has been living abroad with her husband Michael Dolan since the Covid-19 pandemic. First, she announced the birth of their first baby boy Koa on August 2023. In June this year, the couple expanded their family after welcoming another baby boy, whom they have named Keanu. Ileana's kids are two years and two months old respectively and the Barfi actress is completely focussed on her family at this point in time.

In an interaction on Instagram with Neha Dhupia, Ileana seemingly ruled out her comeback to Hindi and South films as she said that she is not open to the idea of hiring help for bringing up her kids and that she wants to be a hands-on mother. The actress, who was last seen in a small role in Do Aur Do Pyaar (2024), is currently living with her family in Houston, Texas.

When asked about her comeback on the silver screen, Ileana said, "I don't know how much people miss me. I'm aware how fickle the world is. I understand it. I love my work and I miss it immensely. And I miss being onscreen, playing different characters and working with different people. I had the opportunity to work with so many amazing people before I got pregnant. I miss all of that. I really, really do. I want to prioritise being with my boys and taking care of them because I'm doing that hands on without any help. Until I'm ready to get help involved I have to be here and take care of them. Maybe soon... maybe not for a while."

Ileana D'Cruz and Michael Dolan share two kids | Image: Instagram

When Neha asked Ileana if there was any director on whose call she would sign a movie immediately, she said, "Frankly, no body. Because these boys are my world. I think I will regret it immensely if I leave it here and say I'm gonna do some work and get back. I don't want to do work haphazardly. I'm thinking about stuff and I will really take my time to prepare myself mentally and physically before I get back."