Nagarjuna's Son Akhil Akkineni All Set To Tie The Knot With Zainab Ravdjee, Date And Venue Of Couple's Nuptials Revealed
Actor Akhil Akkineni announced his engagement to Zainab Ravdjee on November 26 last year. There are reports that the couple might get married this year.
Celebration mode is still on in the Akkineni household. After the wedding of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala last year in December, now it’s Akhil's turn to bring the festive cheer to the house. Akhil Akkineni got engaged to Zainab Ravdjee recently will be reportedly tying the knot this year.
Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee to get married this year?
Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee who had been dating for a while got engaged in a private ceremony on November 26, 2024. As per several reports, they are expected to tie the knot either by the end of February or beginning of March this year. The wedding will reportedly happen at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. Rumours are rife that there might be a destination wedding on cards as well.
For the unversed, Zainab Ravdjee is an established artist who has spent her life between India, Dubai and London, bringing together her love for creativity and culture.
Who was Akhil Akkineni engaged to earlier and why did they break it off?
Shriya, granddaughter of businessman GVK Reddy and Akhil, who was just 22-year-old, had planned a destination wedding in Italy. But things took a drastic turn a few months before their wedding. It is reported that the two had a huge fight at the Hyderabad airport, leading to a major crack in their relationship.
Both the families tried to reconcile them, but couldn't change their mind. Owing to this, the families had to cancel all the wedding arrangements. Post all this, Shriya moved to the US to focus on her career, while Akhil also got busy with his acting career.
