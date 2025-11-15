Nandamuri Balakrishna Says 'Munni' Harshaali Malhotra Is 'Very Lucky' To Do Akhanda 2 After Bajrangi Bhaijaan

The first single from actor Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Akhanda 2 was unveiled on Friday (November 14) at a grand ceremony held in Mumbai. The song, titled Thaandavam is sung by Shankar Mahadevan and Kailash Kher. The event, held at a PVR theatre in Juhu, was attended by actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, child actor Harshaali Malhotra, singer Kailash Kher and others.

Harshaali is best known for playing the role of Munni in the Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Many still know her for her role in the movie. At the song launch event, Tollywood star NBK mentioned how Harshaali, who is a grown-up now, was “very lucky” to do Akhanda 2 after her dream Bollywood launch.

Harshaali plays the role of Janani in Akhanda 2 | Image: X

"Harshaali, from Bajrangi Bhaijaan... Uske baad yeh film karna bhi bahut khush naseeb hai woh. Aap dekhenge ki kitna important role hai film mein. Isse zyada main baat nahi karna chahta hoon role ke bare mein. Bas unke baare mein baat karna chahta hoon jo Bajrangi Bhaijaan ki choti ladki hai," NBK said. All this while, Harshaali wore a smile on her face.

Akhanda 2 stars Samyuktha as the female lead and Aadhi Pinisetty in an important role. Harshaali also appears as Janani in a key part. The film's cinematography is by C Ramprasad and Santoshh D Detakae, editing by Tammiraju and production design by A S Prakash. The film is produced by Raam Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the 14 Reels Plus banner and is presented by M Tejaswini Nandamuri. Akhanda 2 is scheduled to release on December 5.