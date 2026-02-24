Nani Is A 'No. 1 Gangster' In Director Sujeeth's Bloody Romeo, Actor Unveils First Glimpse

Nani is celebrating his 42nd birthday today, February 24, and on this occasion, the actor treated his fans with the announcement of a new movie. The actor has joined forces with They Call Him OG director Sujeeth. The makers unveiled the animated look of the movie, offering a peak of the content and revealed that the actor will play the role of a Gangster. The video also revealed when the film will go on the floors.

Nani to star in Bloody Romeo

The over one-minute animated teaser of Bloody Romeo hinted that the actor will be playing a never-before-seen role. He will be shown as a gangster living under the guise of a chef. In the video, he can be seen cooking, and then adds a bomb to the vessel and the moments whistle blows whole restaurant blasts with fire blazing everywhere. However, Nani's character was shown unhurt and walking out of the blazing building in style. He will be shown as a witty gangster.

The promo featured a track, No. 1 Gangsta, composed by Pravin Veyra and sung by Kayo Drip. The film will go on the floors this summer. The last words in the clip reads, "Shooting starts this supper’, changed to ‘summer."

Sharing the promo on X, Nani wrote, "Little bit of action... Little bit of fun... Little bit of madness... And a whole lot of love :) #BloodyRomeo A @SujeethSign Film."

All about Bloody Romeo

Produced by Venkat Boyanapalli of Niharika Entertainment, the makers are yet to announce the cast of the film.

What's next for Nani?

The actor is gearing up for the release of his next film, The Paradise, helmed by Srikanth Odela. Also starring Mohan Babu, Sonali Kulkarni, Babu Mohan, Tanikella Bharani and Sampoornesh Babu in key roles, the film will release on August 21.