Nani Loses Cool As Fan Films Him And Srinidhi Shetty Without Permission At Tirupati Balaji Temple | Watch

Nani and Srinidhi Shetty’s HIT: The Third Case is set to release in the theatres on May 1. The third instalement of tamil blockbuster franchise will be getting tough competition at the boxoffice with Ajay Devgn Raid 2 slating on the same day.

Amid the promotions and premiere of the new film, lead cast Nani and Srinidhi Shetty recently visited the Tirumala Balaji temple in Tirupati, climbing the Alipiri steps for darshan. Although they wore masks to cover their faces, fans recognised them and attempted to take photos.

Nani got angry with fan filming him

A video showing Nani and Srinidhi climbing the steps at Alipiri has gone viral online. Srinidhi covers her face with a black mask, while Nani uses a handkerchief. Despite this, a fan recognised them and kept recording instead of focusing on the darshan.

Srinidhi ignored the fan's actions, but Nani appeared annoyed. He gestured for the fan to stop recording and focus on the steps. When the fan persisted, he seemingly scolded them, pointing at the steps as a reminder to pay attention.

All about HIT: The Third Case

HIT 3 is the third film in the HIT series, following The First Case (2020) with Vishwak Sen and The Second Case (2022) featuring Adivi Sesh. Both movies focus on police officers solving murder mysteries.