sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi in Ukraine | Space Day | #JusticeforAbhaya | Sunita Williams | Mpox | US Elections |

Published 19:02 IST, August 23rd 2024

Nani Reacts To Hema Committee Report On Sexual Abuse In Mollywood: Don't See It Happening On My Sets

Hema Committee Report: The extensive report listed 17 issues faced by women in the Malayalam industry, ranging from sexual harassment to pay disparity.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Nani
Nani has been promoting his film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram in Mumbai. | Image: Image: Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

18:59 IST, August 23rd 2024