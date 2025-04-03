Nani's The Paradise Shelved Due To Money Troubles? Team Addresses Rumours In Strongly Worded Post

The Paradise: Srikanth and Nani’s second film together after the director’s 2023 debut film Dasara is making some noise on social media. A sneak peek of the film was released in March showcasing Nani in a strikingly look different from his usual family-friendly image. He sported Dutch braids and a bold tattoo, which roughly translates to ‘son of a b***h’.

Produced by SLV Cinemas, the film is set to hit theatres next year. However, rumours have circulated about the financial crunch affecting production. Addressing these speculations, the film’s team reassured fans that Paradise is ‘on the right track’. The official X (formerly Twitter) account of production strongly dismissed the claims, criticising trolls as ‘clowns’ and ‘rabid dogs’ for spreading ‘baseless hate’ against the film.

Nani's The Paradise team hit back at rumours of financial trouble

On April 3, Nani's team dismissed these claims on X(formerly Twitter), stating, "To all (clown emoji)s out there, you feed on us... because we let you do so. #TheParadise is rising in all its glory. Rest assured, it is on the right track. And you all will witness it soon. Meanwhile, keep feeding on us as much as you can. Because... 'Gajaraju nadiste..Gajji kukkalu arustayi..' (When the elephant walks, rabid dogs bark)."

They also addressed the negativity surrounding the film, saying they had been observing ‘baseless hate’ and reaffirming their confidence in The Paradise, calling it "one of the greatest films" to be made in Tollywood. "As much as we are absorbing all the love, we are also observing all the baseless hate that is coming against us. We will take all the love and also the hate and convert all that into an ENERGY that will drive #TheParadise to be one of the greatest films to come out of TFI," they wrote.

File photo of The Paradise | Image: X

The team concluded with a message directed at critics and supporters alike: "To all of those tweeters/feeders – Get well soon, you (clown emoji)s :) And to all those who are rooting for us, all our departments are rigorously working in full swing to bring you all a new world. We will make a cinema we all will be proud of. Promise."