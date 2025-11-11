Netizens Angry With AR Rahman Over Collaboration With POCSO Accused Jani Master In Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor's Chikiri Chikiri Song

Ram Charan’s Peddi is one of the most-awaited movies of 2026. To keep up with the excitement, makers released the first song, Chikiri Chikiri. However, composer AR Rahman is facing backlash because he collaborated with choreographer Jani Master for this track.

For those who don’t know, Jani was previously accused of sexually harassing an assistant choreographer when she was a minor. Taking to social media, netizens have expressed their disappointment, calling this collaboration 'rotten'.

AR Rahman getting backlash for collaborating with Jani Master

On November 9, Jani shared photos on Instagram with AR Rahman and Peddi director Buchi Babu Sana after choreographing the song Chikiri Chikiri for Ram Charan’s film.

Posting the pictures, Jani wrote, “We grew up watching and dancing to Legendary @arrahman Sir’s songs and I can’t believe I choreographed this chartbuster #ChikiriChikiri in his composition. Thank you for your kind words of support Sir… Grateful for the opportunity Mega Power Star @alwaysramcharan Anna #BuchiBabuSana garu @rathnaveludop Sir & entire @peddimovieoffl movie Team (folded hand emoji).”

Advertisement

After the photos went viral, many social media users criticised Rahman for working with Jani Master, who is accused of POSCO. One user also pointed out that Rahman had previously stopped working with Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu, who faced nearly 20 complaints from women.

Neither the makers nor AR Rahman have reacted to the backlash yet.

Advertisement

In September last year, the Cyberabad police arrested Jani Master in Goa, brought him to Hyderabad, and presented him before a city court, which placed him in 14-day judicial custody. A woman who worked as his assistant choreographer had filed a complaint alleging that he sexually assaulted her during a work trip to Mumbai in 2020, continued to harass her afterwards, and threatened her to stay silent.