Team Pushpa is slowly inching towards the much awaited release of the second installment of their blockbuster franchise, Pushpa 2: The Rule. On the occasion of the actress' 28th birthday, a special poster, in the form of a countdown to the teaser release for the film, was shared by Mythri Movie Makers, the production house bankrolling the ambitious project. The pose which Rashmika has been striking in the poster, has become the subject of internet chatter.

Rashmika Mandanna reacts to comparisons with Mahesh Babu



For the unversed, Mahesh Babu commenced 2024 by seeing through the release of his Sankranthi film, Guntur Kaaram. The film fared lukewarm at the box office, considering it was marketed as a Mahesh Babu film. Coming back to Rashmika's Srivalli poster, the pose she strikes in the same - indicating a '3', in lieu of the countdown to the film's teaser release, slated for April 8, has been compared by netlizens, to a still of Mahesh Babu from Guntur Kaaram.

The caption to the comparison read, "Wishing @iamRashmika a very happy birthday on behalf of superstar @urstrulyMahesh fans" Rashmika evidently appreciated the unique comparison, something she did not hold back from voicing. Rashmika's reaction read, "Ooooo.. niceeee.. I like this collage."

The Pushpa 2 teaser is just a few days away



Allu Arjun will be ringing in his 42nd birthday, on April 8. To commemorate the same, the makers of the film have slated Pushpa 2's teaser release for the same day. In the countdown to the same, a fresh poster, this time featuring Allu Arjun, was shared. Allu Arjun's menacing character can be seen wielding a Trishul, held at an angle so that it doubles up as a '3'.

#Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser will scintillate every screen on April 8th ❤️‍🔥



𝟑 𝐃𝐀𝐘𝐒 𝐓𝐎 𝐆𝐎 🔥



Are you ready to experience goosebumps like never before? 😎#PushpaMassJaathara 💥#Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024.



Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika… pic.twitter.com/f2HYXyAT1k — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) April 5, 2024

Much like Srivalli's poster, Allu Arjun's poster too, was indicative of the countdown to the teaser release. Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated for a theatrical release on August 15.