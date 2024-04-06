Updated April 6th, 2024 at 22:32 IST
Netizens Compare Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2 Poster To Mahesh Babu In Guntur Kaaram, Actress Reacts
Rashmika Mandanna recently rang in her 28th birthday in lieu of which a fresh poster featuring her character of Srivalli from the Pushpa franchise was released.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Team Pushpa is slowly inching towards the much awaited release of the second installment of their blockbuster franchise, Pushpa 2: The Rule. On the occasion of the actress' 28th birthday, a special poster, in the form of a countdown to the teaser release for the film, was shared by Mythri Movie Makers, the production house bankrolling the ambitious project. The pose which Rashmika has been striking in the poster, has become the subject of internet chatter.
Advertisement
Rashmika Mandanna reacts to comparisons with Mahesh Babu
For the unversed, Mahesh Babu commenced 2024 by seeing through the release of his Sankranthi film, Guntur Kaaram. The film fared lukewarm at the box office, considering it was marketed as a Mahesh Babu film. Coming back to Rashmika's Srivalli poster, the pose she strikes in the same - indicating a '3', in lieu of the countdown to the film's teaser release, slated for April 8, has been compared by netlizens, to a still of Mahesh Babu from Guntur Kaaram.
Advertisement
The caption to the comparison read, "Wishing @iamRashmika a very happy birthday on behalf of superstar @urstrulyMahesh fans" Rashmika evidently appreciated the unique comparison, something she did not hold back from voicing. Rashmika's reaction read, "Ooooo.. niceeee.. I like this collage."
Advertisement
The Pushpa 2 teaser is just a few days away
Allu Arjun will be ringing in his 42nd birthday, on April 8. To commemorate the same, the makers of the film have slated Pushpa 2's teaser release for the same day. In the countdown to the same, a fresh poster, this time featuring Allu Arjun, was shared. Allu Arjun's menacing character can be seen wielding a Trishul, held at an angle so that it doubles up as a '3'.
Advertisement
Much like Srivalli's poster, Allu Arjun's poster too, was indicative of the countdown to the teaser release. Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated for a theatrical release on August 15.
Advertisement
Published April 6th, 2024 at 22:32 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.