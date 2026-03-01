The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Day Collection 3: Movie Registers Steady Collection Despite India's T20 World Cup Match

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Day Collection 3: Controversial movie franchise The Kerala Story has come up with its second installment, which released on February 27. Like the first installment, the sequel faced release hurdles but the Court cleared it for exhibition. In some parts of Kerala, due to protests, shows were also cancelled. Despite issues, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond is doing well at the box office. In two days, it has surpassed the collection of Taapsee Pannu's Assi, which has been running for 10 days now.

The Kerala Story 2 remains steady at box office

On day 1, due to a partial rollout, The Kerala Story 2 could collect ₹75 lakh. Biz witnessed a boost of over 500% on day 2 as the film minted ₹4.65 crore. On day 3, the numbers remained steady as another ₹4.51 crore were added to the account. In three days, the collection stands at ₹9.91 crore. Since there are no new releases on Holi, the coming week will be make or break for The Kerala Story 2.

Advertisement

The Kerala Story 2 is directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh | Image: IMDb

Despite India's crucial match against the West Indies in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Sunday, the collection of The Kerala Story 2 were good.

What is the story of The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond?





The Kerala Story 2 is the sequel to the National Award-winning The Kerala Story (2023). The sequel like the first part follows the lives of three young women who fall into what the film describes as deceptive marriages and face alleged forced religious conversions. Since the release of the trailer, the sequel has received strong reactions from all corners. While several users have criticised the film and called it "propaganda," the makers continue to say that the story is based on researched real-life incidents. The sequel stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha and is directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh.