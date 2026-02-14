Valentine's Day Special: From The '80s To 2020, Which Decade Did Romance The Best? Our Vote Goes To The 2000s

Valentine's Day Special: Hindi cinema has gifted audiences unforgettable couples, iconic dialogues and melodies that still dominate playlists. There is no better day to revisit the classic love stories from Hindi cinema than on February 14. Whether you are picking a film for a movie date or looking for a comfort watch on the day of love, we believe that from 1980 to 2020, Bollywood films released between 2000 and 2010 truly understood romance in its truest and most unadulterated form. While the movies that came before and after the years were also remarkable, the 2000s struck the perfect balance between dreamy and relatable, something that makes those movies relevant even today.

1980-1990

Best Hindi romance movies from 1980-1990 | Image: IMDb

In a time when the ‘angry young men’ dominated film screens and female characters were just managing to find some breathing space between being damsels in distress, came the movies from the 1980s 1990. The 1980s gave us intense, dramatic love sagas. Films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak redefined tragic romance for a generation, while Chandni brought back poetic, music-driven love stories. Love stories of the time were grand, emotional and often rooted in sacrifice. We listed the best romantic movies released between 1980 and 1990 and where to stream them.

S. No Movie Name Streaming On 1. Khwaab (1980) YouTube 2. Silsila (1981) Netflix 3. Prem Rog (1982) Prime Video 4. Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) NA 5. Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) Prime Video 6. Chandni (1989) Netflix 7. Aashiqui (1990) YouTube 8. Dil (1990) Prime Video



1991-2000

Best Hindi romance movies from 1991-2000 | Image: IMDb

A clear second place holder for the best romantic movies was the years between 1991 and 2000. This was the era that truly changed the game for Hindi films, not just domestically, but also worldwide. Sacrifice and melodrama made space for passion and rebellion. The 1990s elevated romance into a cultural phenomenon. With the rise of NRI love stories and larger-than-life families, films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! turned love into a celebration of tradition. The era has given us (read: millennials) the true picture of what we imagine as romance, mustard fields, chiffon sarees, violin music, departing trains and handwritten letters. Be it the seemingly impossible love triangle in Saajan (the OG Summer I Turned Pretty) or the rebelling college students in Mohabbatein, the movies made us root for the characters and remain a big part of the cultural fabric to date. The most notable romance movies from the decade are:

S. No Movie Name Streaming On 1 Saajan (1991) Prime Video 2 Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin (1991) Prime Video 3 Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman (1992) Prime Video 4 Deewana (1992) Prime Video 5 Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994) Netflix 6 Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994) Prime Video 7 Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) Netflix 8 Rangeela (1995) Prime Video 9 Raja Hindustani (1996) Prime Video 10 Dil To Pagal Hai (1997) Netflix 11 Yes Boss (1997) NA 12 Pardes (1997) Prime Video 13 Ishq (1997) Prime Video 14 Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) Prime Video 15 Taal (1999) Prime Video 16 Mann (1999) Prime Video 17 Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) Prime Video 18 Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain (1999) Prime Video 19 Mohabbatein (2000) Netflix 20 Dhadkan (2000) NA

2001-2010

Best Hindi romance movies from 2000-2010 | Image: IMDb

While the 1990s were truly the epitome of classic filmy romance, the 2000s gave it a modern makeover. Love stories evolved with urban settings, friendship-turned-romance arcs and emotionally layered storytelling. Along with love, the decade romanticised longing and yearning. The movies would appear to have no traditional happy ending until the actual end. The conflicts shifted from external forces, like parents' refusal and societal pressure, to battling inward demons. Films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Jab We Met and Veer-Zaara captured vulnerability, heartbreak and hope in ways that resonated deeply with millennials. The music albums became instant classics, the chemistry felt organic, and the dialogues became everyday expressions of love. This era didn’t just show romance; it made us feel it and relive it over and over again. The films did not just limit the imagination to rooting for the characters, but brought alive lived stories that could make one feel that it could be theirs. This is why we voted this era the best for Bollywood romances.

S. No Movie Name Streaming On 1 Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001) Prime Video 2 Devdas (2002) Prime Video 3 Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam (2002) Prime Video 4 Saathiya (2002) Netflix 5 Chalte Chalte (2003) Netflix 6 Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003) Netflix 7 Tere Naam (2003) Zee5 8 Ishq Vishk (2003) Prime Video 9 Veer-Zaara (2004) Netflix 10 Hum Tum (2004) Netflix 11 Dil Maange More!!! (2004) NA 12 Parineeta (2005) Prime Video 13 Salaam Namaste (2005) Netflix 14 Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006) Prime Video 15 Fanaa (2006) Netflix 16 Om Shanti Om (2007) Netflix 17 Jab We Met (2007) Prime Video 18 Salaam-e-Ishq (2007) Zee5 19 Namastey London (2007) Prime Video 20 Ghajini (2008) Prime Video 21 Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na (2008) YouTube 22 Kismat Konnection (2008) NA 23 Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008) Netflix 24 Jodhaa Akbar (2008) Prime Video 25 Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009) Prime Video 26 Love Aaj Kal (2009) Prime Video 27 Anjaana Anjaani (2010) YouTube 28 Band Baaja Baaraat (2010) Netflix

2011-2020



Best Hindi romance movies from 2011-2020 | Image: IMDb

The next decade carried forward what had worked in the previous years and added an unseen freshness. Films like Tamasha and Aashiqui 2 explored complex relationships and emotional growth. Love became less about fairy-tale endings and more about self-discovery. While refreshing, the innocence and sweeping emotion of earlier decades felt less frequent. The movies also began mirroring the technological advances, which brought with them new, unheard-of problems in romances.

S. No Movie Name Streaming On 1 Love Breakups Zindagi (2011) Prime Video 2 Bodyguard (2011) Prime Video 3 Mausam (2011) NA 4 Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012) Netflix 5 Teri Meri Kahaani (2012) Prime Video 6 Student of the Year (2012) Prime Video 7 Raanjhanaa (2013) Zee5 8 Aashiqui 2 (2013) Prime Video 9 Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013) Prime Video 10 2 States (2014) Netflix 11 Ek Villain (2014) Prime Video 12 Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015) Netflix 13 Dilwale (2015) Netflix 14 Bajirao Mastani (2015) Prime Video 15 Masaan (2015) Prime Video 16 Sanam Teri Kasam (2016) Zee5 17 Sultan (2016) Netflix 18 Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) Prime Video 19 Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017) Zee5 20 Kaabil (2017) Jio Hotstar 21 Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (2017) Netflix