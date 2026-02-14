Republic World
Updated 14 February 2026 at 09:47 IST

Valentine's Day Special: From The '80s To 2020, Which Decade Did Romance The Best? Our Vote Goes To The 2000s

Valentine's Day Special: There is no better day to revisit Bollywood's iconic love stories than on February 14. We listed the best Hindi romance movies from 1980 to 2020 and picked the 2000s decade as our favourite. You can take your pick, too.

Shreya Pandey
Best Hindi romance moves in the last 40 years
Best Hindi romance moves in the last 40 years | Image: Republic

Valentine's Day Special: Hindi cinema has gifted audiences unforgettable couples, iconic dialogues and melodies that still dominate playlists. There is no better day to revisit the classic love stories from Hindi cinema than on February 14. Whether you are picking a film for a movie date or looking for a comfort watch on the day of love, we believe that from 1980 to 2020, Bollywood films released between 2000 and 2010 truly understood romance in its truest and most unadulterated form. While the movies that came before and after the years were also remarkable, the 2000s struck the perfect balance between dreamy and relatable, something that makes those movies relevant even today.

1980-1990

Best Hindi romance movies from 1980-1990 | Image: IMDb

In a time when the ‘angry young men’ dominated film screens and female characters were just managing to find some breathing space between being damsels in distress, came the movies from the 1980s 1990. The 1980s gave us intense, dramatic love sagas. Films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak redefined tragic romance for a generation, while Chandni brought back poetic, music-driven love stories. Love stories of the time were grand, emotional and often rooted in sacrifice. We listed the best romantic movies released between 1980 and 1990 and where to stream them.

S. No Movie Name Streaming On 
1.Khwaab (1980) YouTube 
2. Silsila (1981) Netflix 
3. Prem Rog (1982)Prime Video 
4.Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988)NA
5.Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) Prime Video 
6.Chandni (1989) Netflix 
7.Aashiqui (1990) YouTube 
8.Dil (1990) Prime Video 


1991-2000 

Best Hindi romance movies from 1991-2000 | Image: IMDb

A clear second place holder for the best romantic movies was the years between 1991 and 2000. This was the era that truly changed the game for Hindi films, not just domestically, but also worldwide. Sacrifice and melodrama made space for passion and rebellion. The 1990s elevated romance into a cultural phenomenon. With the rise of NRI love stories and larger-than-life families, films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! turned love into a celebration of tradition. The era has given us (read: millennials) the true picture of what we imagine as romance, mustard fields, chiffon sarees, violin music, departing trains and handwritten letters. Be it the seemingly impossible love triangle in Saajan (the OG Summer I Turned Pretty) or the rebelling college students in Mohabbatein, the movies made us root for the characters and remain a big part of the cultural fabric to date. The most notable romance movies from the decade are:

S. No Movie Name Streaming On 
1Saajan (1991) Prime Video 
2Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin (1991)Prime Video 
3Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman (1992)Prime Video 
4Deewana (1992)Prime Video 
5Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994) Netflix 
6Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994)Prime Video 
7Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) Netflix 
8Rangeela (1995) Prime Video 
9Raja Hindustani  (1996) Prime Video 
10Dil To Pagal Hai (1997) Netflix 
11Yes Boss (1997)NA
12Pardes (1997) Prime Video 
13Ishq (1997) Prime Video 
14Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) Prime Video 
15Taal (1999) Prime Video 
16Mann (1999) Prime Video 
17Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) Prime Video 
18Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain (1999) Prime Video 
19Mohabbatein (2000) Netflix 
20Dhadkan (2000) NA

2001-2010 

Best Hindi romance movies from 2000-2010 | Image: IMDb

While the 1990s were truly the epitome of classic filmy romance, the 2000s gave it a modern makeover. Love stories evolved with urban settings, friendship-turned-romance arcs and emotionally layered storytelling. Along with love, the decade romanticised longing and yearning. The movies would appear to have no traditional happy ending until the actual end. The conflicts shifted from external forces, like parents' refusal and societal pressure, to battling inward demons. Films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Jab We Met and Veer-Zaara captured vulnerability, heartbreak and hope in ways that resonated deeply with millennials. The music albums became instant classics, the chemistry felt organic, and the dialogues became everyday expressions of love. This era didn’t just show romance; it made us feel it and relive it over and over again. The films did not just limit the imagination to rooting for the characters, but brought alive lived stories that could make one feel that it could be theirs. This is why we voted this era the best for Bollywood romances.

S. No Movie Name Streaming On 
1Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001) Prime Video 
2Devdas (2002)Prime Video 
3Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam (2002)Prime Video 
4Saathiya (2002)Netflix 
5Chalte Chalte (2003) Netflix 
6Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)Netflix 
7Tere Naam (2003) Zee5
8Ishq Vishk (2003) Prime Video 
9Veer-Zaara  (2004) Netflix 
10Hum Tum (2004) Netflix 
11Dil Maange More!!! (2004) NA
12Parineeta (2005)Prime Video 
13Salaam Namaste (2005)Netflix 
14Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006)Prime Video 
15Fanaa (2006)Netflix 
16Om Shanti Om (2007)Netflix 
17Jab We Met (2007)Prime Video 
18Salaam-e-Ishq (2007)Zee5
19Namastey London (2007)Prime Video 
20Ghajini (2008)Prime Video 
21Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na (2008) YouTube
22Kismat Konnection (2008) NA
23Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008) Netflix 
24Jodhaa Akbar (2008) Prime Video 
25Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009) Prime Video 
26Love Aaj Kal (2009) Prime Video 
27Anjaana Anjaani (2010) YouTube
28Band Baaja Baaraat (2010) Netflix 

2011-2020
 

Best Hindi romance movies from 2011-2020 | Image: IMDb

The next decade carried forward what had worked in the previous years and added an unseen freshness. Films like Tamasha and Aashiqui 2 explored complex relationships and emotional growth. Love became less about fairy-tale endings and more about self-discovery. While refreshing, the innocence and sweeping emotion of earlier decades felt less frequent. The movies also began mirroring the technological advances, which brought with them new, unheard-of problems in romances.

S. No Movie Name Streaming On 
1Love Breakups Zindagi (2011) Prime Video 
2Bodyguard (2011)Prime Video 
3Mausam (2011)NA
4Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)Netflix 
5Teri Meri Kahaani (2012) Prime Video 
6Student of the Year (2012)Prime Video 
7Raanjhanaa (2013) Zee5
8Aashiqui 2 (2013) Prime Video 
9Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela  (2013) Prime Video 
102 States (2014) Netflix 
11Ek Villain (2014) Prime Video 
12Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015)Netflix 
13Dilwale (2015)Netflix 
14Bajirao Mastani (2015)Prime Video 
15Masaan (2015)Prime Video 
16Sanam Teri Kasam (2016)Zee5
17Sultan (2016)Netflix  
18Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017)Prime Video 
19Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017)Zee5
20Kaabil (2017)Jio Hotstar
21Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (2017)Netflix 

While each Bollywood era had something unique and reflected its time, the 2000s delivered the ultimate Valentine’s Day watchlist, heartfelt, dramatic, musical and endlessly rewatchable. Whether it was first love, long-distance longing or bittersweet goodbye, the 2000s made falling in love on screen feel unforgettable.  


Published By : Shreya Pandey

Published On: 14 February 2026 at 09:25 IST