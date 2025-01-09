Published 16:36 IST, January 9th 2025
Nidhhi Agerwal Gets Death Threats, Files Cyber Complaint Against Her Harasser - Says He Threatened To 'Find And Kill Her'
Actress Nidhhi Agerwal has filed a cyber crime complaint against after facing death threats. She will next be seen in Hari Hara Veera Mallu and The Raja Saab.
With rapid growth of digital technology, cybercrimes have increased targeting individuals through various means. Tollywood actress Nidhhi Agarwal has reportedly filed a complaint against harassment. This comes after Malayalam actress Honey Rose had recently filed a case for being sexually harassed online.
Nidhhi Agarwal files complain after facing cyber threat
Nidhhi Agerwal has revealed that she has been receiving alarming messages from an individual who has issued death threats not only against her, but also against her family. As per the reports, she has filed a complaint with Cyber Crime police and said that she has been facing mental anguish caused by these threats and urged the authorities to take legal action. The team has already began its investigation. A report of her complaint is also circulating on social media.
Recently, Malayalam actress Honey Rose also faced similar situation. She had complained of stalking and sexual remarks. Businessman Baby Chemmaur alias BoChe has been arrested by the Kochi city police in connection with case. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) will probe the complaint.
What’s next for Nidhhi Agarwal?
On the work front, Nidhhi Agarwal will next be see in Prabhas’ horror comedy The Raja Saab. Alongside Nidhhi, Malavika Mohanan and Riddhi Kumar will also play important roles in The Raja Saab. Sanjay Dutt takes on a key character in this horror comedy. The film will release in theatres on April 10 this year.
Nidhhi also has Hari Hara Veera Mallu starring Pawan Kalyan in lead role. The film will also feature Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri and Nora Fatehi. The period drama is set to release in theatres on March 28 this year. Nidhhi Agerwal made her debut in 2017 film Munna Michael, opposite Tiger Shroff.
