Published 13:42 IST, December 19th 2024

The Raja Saab: Nidhhi Agerwal Clarifies About Leaked Picture From Set Of Prabhas Starrer

The Raja Saab will release in April next year. Directed by Maruthi, The Prabhas starrer is said to be a horror comedy.

Niddhi Agerwal in a still from an ad shoot | Image: Niddhi Agerwal/X

The Raja Saab starring Prabhas in the leading role is filming at a brisk pace. The makers have confirmed that 80 percent of the shooting is complete and post-production work is simultaneously underway in full swing. Recently, a photo of one of the film's leading cast members Nidhhi Agerwal started doing the rounds on social media. Many believed that it was her look from The Raja Saab. However, Nidhhi has now cleared the air.

Nidhhi Agerwal is one of the leading ladies in The Raja Saab | Image: Nidhhi Agerwal/X

Nidhhi's look from The Raja Saab leaked?

Nidhhi posted her viral picture, believed to be from The Raja Saab set, on X and wrote, "Hi fam! This is not a leaked photo from #TheRajaSaab movie.. it’s from an ad shoot i have done.. we will come with updates very soon, trust me, it’s worth waiting for (sic)."

The recent picture of Nidhhi showed her looking effortlessly elegant in a sparkling bodycon outfit. While the excitement about the photo being form The Raja Saab set, Nidhhi confirmed that it was not true. Alongside Nidhhi, Malavika Mohanan and Riddhi Kumar play important roles in The Raja Saab. Sanjay Dutt takes on a key character in this horror comedy. 

What do we know about The Raja Saab?

The Raja Saab promises to be an out-and-out entertainer presenting Prabhas in a ‘massy’ look in the film. It will release in April next year.

Known as one of the most accomplished and celebrated filmmakers in Telugu cinema, Maruthi is credited for superhits like family entertainer Prati Roju Pandage, first-ever Telugu horror comedy Prema Katha Chitram and romantic comedy Mahanubhavudu amongst many others.

Updated 14:14 IST, December 19th 2024

Prabhas

